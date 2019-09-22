Avenir Lowered Position in Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) as Stock Rose; Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Cut Visa (V) Holding by $1.09 Million as Stock Rose

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 24.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 6,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 19,109 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.32M, down from 25,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.81 million shares traded or 90.08% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 35.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 25,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 44,623 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, down from 69,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.79. About 2.83M shares traded or 85.28% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 13/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS 1 ( “BOARD”) OF VICTORIA PARK AB (PUBL) (“VICTORIA PARK”) RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS OF VICTORIA PARK NOT TO ACCEPT STARWOOD’S OFFER; 03/05/2018 – Vonovia trumps Starwood with $1.1 bln offer for Sweden’s Victoria Park; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Net $99.9M; 06/04/2018 – Victoria Park/Starwood: Shareholder irrevocables firm; 27/03/2018 – FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS HAS CONFIRMED THAT EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL FOR THE PURPOSE OF ACQUIRING A PORTFOLIO OF FOURTEEN 4- AND 5-STAR HOTELS IN MAJOR CITIES…; 01/04/2018 – VICTORIA PARK AB SAYS VICTORIA PARK HAS RECEIVED A PUBLIC CASH OFFER FROM STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP AFFILIATE; 27/04/2018 – IMMOFINANZ EXEC BD RECOMMENDS NON-ACCEPTANCE OF STARWOOD OFFER; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS WOULD LIKE REPRESENTATION ON SUPERVISORY BOARDS OF IMMOFINANZ AND CA IMMO COMMENSURATE WITH SHAREHOLDING; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Starwood doesn’t exclude further bids for Austrian stakes; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP PUBLISHES OFFER DOCUMENTS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ

Analysts await Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 1.96% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STWD’s profit will be $140.74 million for 12.40 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Starwood Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $399.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 11,270 shares to 31,270 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (Put) (NYSE:UNP) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 600,000 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.43 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

