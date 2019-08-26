Avenir Increases Position in Markel (MKL); Capital Counsel Decreased Red Hat Com (RHT) Holding by $1.46 Million

Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (RHT) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 8,029 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 605,396 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.61M, down from 613,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 02/05/2018 – Forty8Fifty Labs Collaborates with Red Hat to Enable Digital Transformation through Application Development and Integration Pro; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNlCs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 880 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 68,473 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.22M, up from 67,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $22.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1124. About 26,085 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 22/04/2018 – DJ Markel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKL); 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Markel Corporation’s (NYSE:MKL) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Markel Corporation (MKL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wallace Weitz’s 5 Largest Adds of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Markel Corporation’s (MKL) Management on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $398,556 activity. Shares for $193,756 were bought by Connell K Bruce on Thursday, March 7.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38B and $942.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 22,671 shares to 239,532 shares, valued at $36.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colony Cap Inc New by 135,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,500 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Inv Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 262 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0.31% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 4,654 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 6,496 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Baskin Services Inc invested 1.77% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Moreover, Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership has 0.08% invested in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 32,478 shares. Contravisory Inv Mgmt has invested 1.59% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Legal & General Gp Public Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 97,471 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Edgemoor owns 340 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 19,033 shares. Chilton Ltd Liability Co invested 0.02% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL).

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Red Hat reports mixed Q4 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6,718 shares to 773,616 shares, valued at $123.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp Class A (NYSE:AL) by 91,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 583,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).