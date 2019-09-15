Avenir Increases Holding in Cytosorbents (CTSO); Capital City Trust Company Has Lifted Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding by $748,544

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Cytosorbents Corp (CTSO) by 66.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 58,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.90% . The institutional investor held 145,300 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $960,000, up from 87,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Cytosorbents Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.35M market cap company. The stock increased 3.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.49. About 109,932 shares traded. Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) has declined 40.00% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSO News: 17/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP CTSO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $9; 04/04/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM LOAN TO PROVIDE WORKING CAPITAL TO FUND ONGOING OPS AND TO SUPPORT CLINICAL TRIALS; 08/03/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP CTSO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7; 23/03/2018 – CytoSorbents Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Mar. 28; 09/04/2018 – CytoSorbents to Meet With European Investors at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo and in Meetings in Frankfurt, Geneva and Zurich; 28/03/2018 – CytoSorbents Reports on the Successful 5th International CytoSorb Users Meeting and 38th ISICEM Critical Care Conference; 08/03/2018 CytoSorbents Achieves Record Revenue and Product Sales Growth in 2017; 08/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 08/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – EXPECT SECOND QUARTER 2018 PRODUCT SALES TO EXCEED PRODUCT SALES REPORTED IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ CytoSorbents Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSO)

Capital City Trust Company increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 102.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company bought 23,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 46,239 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51 million, up from 22,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.82 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Investment Mgmt Gru holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 2.61M shares. Provident Trust reported 2.93% stake. Greenleaf holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 40,114 shares. Thomasville Retail Bank invested in 10,500 shares. Van Eck Assocs stated it has 1,106 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 21,842 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 274 shares. 1.91 million are held by Madison Invest Inc. Tuttle Tactical stated it has 39,674 shares. Moors & Cabot reported 9,388 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel Incorporated invested in 845,000 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.09% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 6.34 million were accumulated by Cantillon Cap Mngmt Llc. Armstrong Henry H reported 28,655 shares.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TGLS vs. FAST: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HearAtLast Holdings Acquires 100% of Fast Growing Canadian Start-up Crystal Clear Audio – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ware2Go Launches Suite Of Supply Chain Optimization Tools – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zoom’s Rapid-Fire Growth Continues – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Synaptics, Skyworth Partner on Turnkey Android TV Media Streaming Solution Enabling Fast Time-to-Market for Pay TV Operators – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 was bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Capital City Trust Company, which manages about $242.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,560 shares to 29,023 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 9,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,587 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38B and $959.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,249 shares to 600,316 shares, valued at $80.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novavax Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 207,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,300 shares, and cut its stake in Dennys Corp (NASDAQ:DENN).

More notable recent Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cytosrobants: Short Thesis Intact – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Insiders Own Shares In Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CytoSorbents to Present at the Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CytoSorbents to Report Q2 2019 Operating and Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CytoSorbents to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 7 investors sold CTSO shares while 17 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.96 million shares or 1.03% less from 8.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 81,270 shares. Salem Counselors Inc has invested 0.01% in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Interest Grp Inc Inc, New York-based fund reported 19,468 shares. 2,161 are owned by Glenmede Na. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Cwm Limited owns 362 shares. Grp One Trading Lp accumulated 0% or 92 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) for 2,521 shares. Fmr Limited Liability owns 69 shares. Granahan Invest Ma has 0.13% invested in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) for 395,875 shares. Voya Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 14,693 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd stated it has 5,023 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 10,873 were reported by Goldman Sachs Inc. Blackrock Inc invested in 2.01M shares or 0% of the stock.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $31,395 activity.