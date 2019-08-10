Avenir Increased Its Markel (MKL) Stake by $876,480 as Valuation Rose; Boston Partners Cut Its Hallmark Finl Svcs Ec (HALL) Position by $1.47 Million; Stock Value Rose

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 880 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 68,473 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.22 million, up from 67,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $1144.63. About 30,517 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25, EST. EPS $8.97; 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas; 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec (HALL) by 39.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 147,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.93% . The institutional investor held 226,236 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 373,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.34. About 49,262 shares traded. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) has risen 45.81% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.81% the S&P500. Some Historical HALL News: 12/03/2018 – HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $92.32 MLN VS $90.55 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Hallmark Fincl Services 1Q Rev $93.3M; 02/05/2018 – Greystone and The Hallmark Companies Celebrate Grand Reopening of Affordable Housing Communities with Ribbon-Cutting Event in S; 03/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Hallmark Health Medical Center Achieves BOMA 360 Designation; 19/04/2018 – FTC: Hallmark Cards, Incorporated – April 19, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Elisabeth Yarrow Announces Hallmark Tour, Launches Women’s Job Search Guide Book and Gift Line; 12/03/2018 – Hallmark Fincl Services 4Q Rev $97.4M; 26/03/2018 – Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC – PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER 50 KOBO ORDINARY SHARE FOR PERIOD ENDED DEC 31

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Bank Of Omaha accumulated 7,749 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 9,658 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 2,534 shares. 190,641 are owned by Mar Vista Investment Prns Limited Liability Corp. Chevy Chase Trust invested in 0% or 525 shares. 12,494 are held by Franklin Inc. The Iowa-based Pecaut And Co has invested 0.27% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). 1,944 are owned by Lowe Brockenbrough & Inc. Goldman Sachs accumulated 61,849 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brown Advisory invested in 8,798 shares. Daiwa Secs invested in 0% or 538 shares. Korea Invest accumulated 0% or 13 shares. 53 were reported by Regions Fincl. Mariner Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Wellington Mngmt Llp accumulated 542,655 shares.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 34,425 shares to 779,761 shares, valued at $15.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 22,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,532 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $398,556 activity. The insider Connell K Bruce bought 200 shares worth $193,756. The insider Lewis Lemuel E bought 100 shares worth $101,300.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Origin Bancorp Inc by 11,648 shares to 104,158 shares, valued at $3.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 5.03M shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc.

