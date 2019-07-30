Avenir Increased Its Macquarie Infrastr Co (MIC) Stake; 4 Analysts Covering Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD)

Among 4 analysts covering Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lithia Motors had 11 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the shares of LAD in report on Wednesday, February 13 with “Buy” rating. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. See Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) latest ratings:

08/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Buckingham Research New Target: $120.0000 125.0000

31/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Longbow Research 132.0000

06/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $117.0000 128.0000

25/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Stephens \U0026 Co. 132.0000

16/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $99 New Target: $104 Maintain

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/02/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Initiates Coverage On

15/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $99

14/02/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy Maintain

13/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Maintain

Avenir Corp increased Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc (MIC) stake by 9.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Avenir Corp acquired 14,342 shares as Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc (MIC)’s stock declined 2.66%. The Avenir Corp holds 161,240 shares with $6.65M value, up from 146,898 last quarter. Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc now has $3.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.7. About 286,033 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has risen 9.72% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 16/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure: All Six MIC Directors Re-elected at Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Board Changes at Macquarie Infrastructure; 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL – BELIEVES RECONSTITUTED BOARD IS REQUIRED AT MACQUARIE; 26/04/2018 – MIC AG M3BG.DE – EXTENDS APPOINTMENT OF ANDREAS EMPL TO MANAGEMENT BOARD UNTIL 2021; 07/05/2018 – MIC: GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE FOR CO.’S SLATE; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Calls for a Strategic Review at Macquarie; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Open MIC: Facebook’s Largest Shareholders Urged To Hold The Company Accountable; 06/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation; 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker

More notable recent Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There An Opportunity With Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation’s (NYSE:MIC) 39% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Zooming in on NYSE:MIC’s 9.9% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What does Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation’s (NYSE:MIC) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Announces Repayment of 2.875% Convertible Senior Notes – Business Wire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold MIC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 109.05 million shares or 70.79% more from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point invested in 252 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Financial reported 0% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York stated it has 9,222 shares. Virtu, a New York-based fund reported 6,588 shares. 154,188 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Raymond James Financial Services Advisors has invested 0.01% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). D E Shaw & Inc owns 242,117 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo & Company Mn has 0% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd reported 25,491 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 158,296 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 1 shares. Assetmark Inc has invested 0.08% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Sit Inv Associate accumulated 14,475 shares. Riverpark Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC).

Avenir Corp decreased Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 28,400 shares to 1.31 million valued at $36.17M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Colony Cap Inc New stake by 135,322 shares and now owns 163,500 shares. Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Macquarie Infrastructure had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, April 16 by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) rating on Thursday, February 21. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $41 target. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report.

The stock decreased 3.77% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $130.19. About 299,433 shares traded or 22.02% up from the average. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 16.81% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Raises Dividend to 29c; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.02 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It has a 11.32 P/E ratio. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold Lithia Motors, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.07% less from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 11,746 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cibc Asset Management stated it has 3,028 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 237,637 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited invested in 14,475 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Art Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 13,608 shares. New York-based Teton Advisors has invested 0.25% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.14% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Commonwealth Bancorp Of stated it has 4,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership holds 26,057 shares. Us National Bank De owns 0% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 2,989 shares. 2.26M were reported by Vanguard Group. Glenmede Co Na owns 88 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.04% or 34,475 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 390 shares.

More notable recent Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Zuora, Lithia Motors And More – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) ? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.