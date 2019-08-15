Avenir Holding in Kinder Morgan (KMI) Has Decreased by $688,500; Omers Administration Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Trimmed as Stock Value Rose

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 63,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.48 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.05M, down from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $133.5. About 7.23 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TERRY MYERSON TO LEAVE; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 25/04/2018 – 2018 Vizient Connections Summit to Focus on Maximizing Supply Chain Operations and Pharmacy Performance; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 34,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 779,761 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, down from 814,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.93. About 2.07 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA TO FILE KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE CASE THIS MONTH; 16/05/2018 – Calgary Herald: BREAKING – Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan bails, the federal Liberal government would back; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE ON LINE 2000 DUE TO AN ANOMALY ON LINE, DOWNSTREAM OF LORDSBURG COMPRESSOR STATION; 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau faces election risk after firm’s pipeline surprise; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE ISSUE SHOULD BE SETTLED IN COURTS:HORGAN; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN 1Q DCF/SHR 56C, EST. 53C; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – DEAL WILL HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON CONSOL BALANCE SHEET, EXPECT KMI’S ABOUT 70 PCT SHARE OF AFTER TAX PROCEEDS TO BE ABOUT US$2.0 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Federal government to spend $4.5B on Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline projec; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS HAVE COMMENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT – CONF CALL

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 22.65 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38B and $942.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,410 shares to 90,170 shares, valued at $17.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

