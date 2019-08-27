Avenir Holding in Dollar Tree (DLTR) Lowered as Stock Price Declined; Shannon River Fund Management Lowered Holding in New York Times Co (NYT) as Stock Rose

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 198,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 1.56M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.36M, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $29.42. About 1.94 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 28/05/2018 – Full Page “Dear Facebook” Letter In The New York Times from MeWe, the Competitor Mark Zuckerberg Refuses to Name; 30/04/2018 – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Saudi Arabia to resolve its ongoing dispute with Qatar, according to a New York Times report; 15/03/2018 – The Situation Room: BREAKING: Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, including; 09/04/2018 – WINK News: BREAKING: The FBI raided President Trump’s lawyer’s office, the New York Times reports. More:…; 30/04/2018 – Full transcript: New York Times reporter Emily Steel on Recode Media Her work over the last year uncovering harassment earned her a Pulitzer; 18/03/2018 – His verbal attack comes as The New York Times reports Robert Mueller has sent questions to the White House for a possible interview; 02/05/2018 – Trump To Hire Clinton Impeachment Lawyer Flood As Cobb Retires: NY Times — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO – CAPUTO WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PRINT PRODUCTS AND SERVICES GROUP AS CFO; 16/04/2018 – New York Times, New Yorker Share Pulitzer for Sexual-Harassment Coverage; 26/04/2018 – New York Times: Caputo Had Been Interim Financial Chief Since March 1

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 52,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 470,129 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.38M, down from 523,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $95.87. About 2.60 million shares traded or 22.63% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Llc holds 1.08 million shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset holds 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 6,107 shares. Hartford Investment owns 25,987 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Greenwood Cap Limited Liability accumulated 5,170 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.37% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Company reported 15,390 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Com holds 94 shares. 302 were accumulated by Parkside Bancorporation And Trust. France-based Axa has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). United Services Automobile Association has 138,111 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii reported 20,758 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Farmers Merchants Invests reported 107 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia accumulated 408 shares or 0% of the stock. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 0.01% or 2,098 shares. Clean Yield Gru holds 500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38B and $942.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,410 shares to 90,170 shares, valued at $17.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,473 shares, and has risen its stake in Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc (NYSE:MIC).

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82M for 26.63 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Lc has invested 0.04% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Federated Invsts Pa owns 39,868 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Trust Corp invested in 0.02% or 2.57M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 3.11M shares. Meeder Asset Inc reported 2,867 shares. Force Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,712 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Blume Cap Management has invested 0.03% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). 415 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 55,211 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sei Investments holds 1.84 million shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 58,281 shares in its portfolio. Granite Prns Limited Liability Company holds 625,593 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Partner Fund LP invested in 1.25% or 1.73M shares. Hl Svcs Ltd Liability Co, Kentucky-based fund reported 11,250 shares.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $573.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 178,586 shares to 543,144 shares, valued at $22.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 263,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 511,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.