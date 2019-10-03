Avenir Holding In Cytosorbents (CTSO) Was Has Upped; Abbvie (ABBV) Shares Declined While Azimuth Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Cytosorbents Corp (CTSO) by 66.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 58,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.90% . The institutional investor held 145,300 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $960,000, up from 87,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Cytosorbents Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $154.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.78. About 23,962 shares traded. Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) has declined 40.00% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSO News: 08/03/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP CTSO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7; 08/03/2018 – Cytosorbents 2017 Loss/Shr 32c; 08/03/2018 CytoSorbents Achieves Record Revenue and Product Sales Growth in 2017; 21/05/2018 – CytoSorbents Presenting at Conference May 23; 28/03/2018 – CytoSorbents Reports on the Successful 5th International CytoSorb Users Meeting and 38th ISICEM Critical Care Conference; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 04/04/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM LOAN TO PROVIDE WORKING CAPITAL TO FUND ONGOING OPS AND TO SUPPORT CLINICAL TRIALS; 17/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP CTSO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $9; 09/04/2018 – CytoSorbents to Meet With European Investors at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo and in Meetings in Frankfurt, Geneva and Zurich; 09/04/2018 – CytoSorbents Presenting at Conference Apr 9

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 43.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 30,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 101,620 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39M, up from 70,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $72.29. About 702,462 shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS TO ACCELERATE LAUNCHING ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Manageme; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 07/03/2018 – INVENTIVA SA IVAA.PA – PARTNERSHIP WITH ABBVIE AND BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM IS ADVANCING ON SCHEDULE

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $31,395 activity.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $959.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 1.00 million shares to 206,943 shares, valued at $6.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dennys Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 118,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 7 investors sold CTSO shares while 17 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.96 million shares or 1.03% less from 8.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP owns 22,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 38,827 shares. 26,558 are held by Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Legal And General Public Limited Co invested in 5,023 shares. New York-based Spark Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). 3,500 were reported by Advisory Service Net Limited Liability Com. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 17,600 shares in its portfolio. Granite Inv Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). 2,930 were accumulated by Tower Ltd Liability (Trc). Moreover, Skylands Capital Ltd Co has 0.62% invested in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). New York-based D E Shaw has invested 0% in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Granahan Inv Ma stated it has 395,875 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Citigroup accumulated 8,577 shares. 20,888 are held by Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $663,500 was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas. $2.02M worth of stock was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. Another trade for 15,552 shares valued at $1.00 million was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan.

