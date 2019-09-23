Avenir Has Upped Stake in Citigroup (C) by $8.26 Million; Enbridge (ENB) Stock Price Declined While First Heartland Consultants Lowered Its Stake

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 43.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 10,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 13,542 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $489,000, down from 23,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 4.01 million shares traded or 37.95% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 Percent of its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for $1.75 Billion; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – AL MIDCOAST INTENDS TO MAINTAIN MIDCOAST’S WORKFORCE AND ANTICIPATES THAT THEY WILL JOIN AL MIDCOAST UPON TRANSACTION CLOSE; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Sees Revenue Growth Despite Rising Costs — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – POST TRANSACTION, FUND WILL MAINTAIN A 51 PERCENT INTEREST IN CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets in North America and Europe; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL 49% OF ITS INTERESTS IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS FOR $1,050M; 10/05/2018 – Correction to Enbridge Earnings Review; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Inc $200m 60NC5 Sub Fxd-to-FRN; 6.375%-6.5%; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – UNDER TERMS , CPPIB WILL FUND ITS 49 PERCENT PRO-RATA SHARE OF REMAINING CONSTRUCTION CAPITAL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE HOHE SEE PROJECTS

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 76.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 118,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 271,464 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.01M, up from 153,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.09 million shares traded or 88.25% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/04/2018 – CITI, GIB CAPITAL, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY HIRED AS COORDINATORS FOR SAUDI DOLLAR BOND -LEAD BANK; 22/03/2018 – Citi sets restrictions on gun sales by retail clients; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup Declares Common Stk Div and Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 16/05/2018 – REG-TechnipFMC TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Citi 2018 Energy and Utilities Conference; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP UK GENDER PAY GAP WIDENS TO 67% FOR BONUSES ON AVG; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q EPS $1.68; 03/05/2018 – Marc Merlino, Citi’s global head for its global subsidiaries group, said there are opportunities for not just banks, but institutional and corporate investors; 23/04/2018 – CITI ESTABLISHES SERVICE TO SUPPORT NEW SEC REGULATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Citi appoints global commodities sales heads; 27/03/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $707.17 million for 25.24 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $416.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 4,264 shares to 40,823 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 19,603 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,846 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IYR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norinchukin Bank The stated it has 159,420 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt invested 0.37% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nexus Mgmt has 402,210 shares for 3.9% of their portfolio. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Central State Bank Tru has 0.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Fagan stated it has 46,182 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Assetmark Inc reported 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset reported 154,861 shares stake. Gladius Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 8,079 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg Corp invested in 0.68% or 344,029 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt invested in 8,109 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Stock Yards Fincl Bank Company reported 4,496 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The Delaware-based Dupont Capital Management Corporation has invested 0.42% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $959.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novavax Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 207,400 shares to 11,300 shares, valued at $66,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 607,617 shares, and cut its stake in Dennys Corp (NASDAQ:DENN).