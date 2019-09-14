Avenir Has Upped Citigroup (C) Stake by $8.26 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Focused Investors Decreased Its Fedex (FDX) Stake as Share Price Declined

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 76.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 118,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 271,464 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.01M, up from 153,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 13.84M shares traded or 0.72% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 19/04/2018 – US CLO spreads widen as market flooded with supply after risk-retention rollback; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 13/03/2018 – CITIGROUP HIRES JPMORGAN’S TRUSCOTT AS MD IN UK INVESTMENT BANK; 07/05/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN SEPT.: CITI SURVEY; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup, Kabbage Form Consortium on Fintech Cybersecurity; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Builds $1.2 Billion Stake in Undervalued Citigroup; 15/03/2018 – Citi rolled out a service that allows customers to check certain information through Facebook, the American banking giant told CNBC; 20/03/2018 – CHINESE END-USER STEEL DEMAND TO RISE 1.5% IN 2018, SAYS CITI; 07/05/2018 – Citigroup Could ‘Easily’ Return $50B to Shareholders in Next Two Years — Letter

Focused Investors Llc decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc sold 12,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 387,100 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.56M, down from 399,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $174.1. About 1.38 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx Raises Profit Outlook on Tax Gains, Holiday Shipping Boost; 21/03/2018 – James Cook: BREAKING Bomb squad in Los Angeles dealing with unexpected and unidentified package sent to LA address from FedEx d; 20/03/2018 – azfamily 3TV CBS 5: #BREAKING: New blast sends bombing investigators to Texas FedEx center; 02/04/2018 – The FedEx cyber attack could be part of a bigger ploy to hinder all organizations based in Ukraine, according to Mandiant Cyber Security’s Charles Carmakal; 12/04/2018 – North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Names Hannah Elliott as New Juror; 20/03/2018 – WBIR-TV: Bomb found at FedEx near airport possibly linked to Austin explosions; 09/04/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE SAYS EXTENDED LOCAL COURIER DELIVERY SERVICE, FEDEX SAMEDAY CITY, TO PORTLAND, FIRST MARKET COVERAGE IN OREGON; 20/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from; 21/03/2018 – Next-Gen Marketing Leaders from FedEx and Evernote to Give Keynotes at the 19th Annual Marketing Impact 2025: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38B and $959.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,249 shares to 600,316 shares, valued at $80.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,994 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carlson Capital LP holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 101,516 shares. Lazard Asset holds 0.14% or 1.25 million shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Public Ltd owns 14.11 million shares. Elkhorn Ltd Partnership reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sound Shore Mngmt Ct has invested 4.62% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Montag A Assoc Inc has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Amer Natl Registered Advisor accumulated 14,610 shares. Narwhal Capital Mngmt accumulated 133,266 shares or 1.93% of the stock. Pnc Grp Inc reported 937,247 shares stake. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0.49% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 17,628 are held by Archford Cap Strategies Limited Com. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 8,228 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0.39% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4.72M shares. The New York-based Cibc Markets Corporation has invested 0.32% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 0.45% or 10.86M shares.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,700 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $156.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.61% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 52,414 shares. 4,268 were accumulated by North Amer Corporation. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Ltd reported 2.39% stake. Trinity Street Asset Mngmt Llp holds 153,425 shares. Moreover, Covington Inv Advisors has 1.09% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 20,368 shares. Moreover, Bragg Inc has 0.04% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Numerixs Investment Incorporated owns 0.36% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 7,511 shares. 2,500 were accumulated by Harvey Management. Macquarie Limited reported 8,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 32,000 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 530 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada invested in 1,503 shares or 0.02% of the stock. East Coast Asset Mgmt Llc holds 2,167 shares. Utah Retirement Systems reported 45,787 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Analysts await FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $3.20 EPS, down 7.51% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.46 per share. FDX’s profit will be $834.78 million for 13.60 P/E if the $3.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.01 actual EPS reported by FedEx Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.13% negative EPS growth.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.