Avenir Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Stake By $831,117; Tapestry (TPR) Shorts Raised By 4.03%

Among 5 analysts covering Tapestry (NYSE:TPR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Tapestry has $5200 highest and $2200 lowest target. $29.67’s average target is 18.25% above currents $25.09 stock price. Tapestry had 11 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, August 16 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 16. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 13 by Wells Fargo. On Friday, August 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Neutral”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $3000 target in Friday, August 16 report.

Coach, Inc. provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. The company has market cap of $7.20 billion. It offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, belts, sunglasses, watches, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men. It has a 11.36 P/E ratio. The firm also provides footwear; seasonal lifestyle apparel collections, including outerwear and ready-to-wear, gloves, scarves, and hats; jewelry, such as bracelets, necklaces, rings, and earrings made with sterling silver, leather, and non-precious metals; sunglasses; watches; and fragrances comprising eau de perfume sprays, eau de toilette sprays, purse sprays, and eau de parfum body cream for women.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 4.96% above currents $141.3 stock price. Microsoft had 26 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $15200 target in Friday, July 19 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, July 19 with “Strong Buy”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, July 19. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15500 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Canaccord Genuity.

