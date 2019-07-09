Avenir Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $624,663; Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Has Increased Its Holding in Verizon Comms (VZ) by $5.39 Million as Stock Rose

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Verizon Comms (VZ) by 162.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 91,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,783 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74M, up from 56,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Verizon Comms for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $56.38. About 12.99 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 07/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES FOR $730M 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 VIA BNPP, DB; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: Hldrs Elect All 11 Directors, Vote in Favor of Two Management Proposals; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 606,565 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.54M, down from 611,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $136.38. About 13.68M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Kevin Scott on Quantum Machines; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 63,838 are held by Lvw Advisors Limited Liability. Moreover, National Asset Management has 1.21% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 827,002 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. 1.06 million were reported by Nippon Life Insur. Alps Advsr has 0.41% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Orrstown Finance Service accumulated 1.6% or 19,360 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 645,319 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fred Alger Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). St Germain D J Co has invested 1.55% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tt Intll, United Kingdom-based fund reported 190,811 shares. Tennessee-based Pinnacle Financial has invested 0.97% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). New England Inv & Retirement Grp reported 0.28% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Edge Wealth Management Limited holds 3,658 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Co reported 288,436 shares. Fulton Bank Na owns 98,418 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mgmt has invested 3.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sprucegrove Invest holds 0.48% or 61,321 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bankshares reported 3.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.78% stake. Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel invested 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Glenview Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 1.90M shares or 2% of all its holdings. Moreover, Huber Mngmt Lc has 4.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 19,090 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 391,276 are held by Heritage Corp. Sei Invs holds 5.09M shares. Boston Family Office Lc reported 143,323 shares. Hemenway Tru stated it has 131,900 shares. Truepoint Inc reported 0.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lincluden Management Limited owns 50,697 shares. Atlantic Union Financial Bank Corp accumulated 55,078 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.