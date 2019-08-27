Avenir Has Raised Schein Henry (HSIC) Position by $7.02 Million as Market Value Rose; As Intel Corp. (INTC) Shares Declined, Arbor Investment Advisors Boosted Its Holding by $371,000

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp. (INTC) by 151.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 11,625 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $624,000, up from 4,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $45.91. About 10.09M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/03/2018 – Breaking Defense: Exclusive – Rethinking Intel In The Age of Trump: DNI Coats & PDNI Gordon; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO…; 25/04/2018 – Glogou Launches RapidChain Marketing Services for Blockchain Based Products and Services; 22/05/2018 – The basket includes Nvidia, AT&T, Intel and Walmart; 09/05/2018 – CHINA’S DJI CONFIRMS IT WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE TEST PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 – BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS PLANNING TO MOVE FROM INTEL CHIPS TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS – CNBC, CITING REPORT; 24/05/2018 – FRANCE TO COORDINATE W/ CANADA ON ARTIFICIAL INTEL.: MACRON

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Schein Henry Inc (HSIC) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 117,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 448,297 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.95 million, up from 331,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Schein Henry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.46. About 455,083 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Animal Health Business to Merge With Vets First Choice to Form Independent Public Co; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – JOINT VENTURE TO BE NAMED HENRY SCHEIN ONE; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein Pres James Breslawski Assumes New Role as Vice Chmn; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PARTNERS SEES DEAL NEUTRAL TO 2018 EPS; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SEES JV DEAL ADDING TO EPS AFTER 2018; 06/03/2018 – Henry Schein Cares Global Student Outreach Program Supports Student-Led Missions To Underserved Communities Around The World; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN & INTERNET BRANDS FORM JOINT VENTURE TO DELIVER IN; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein: Jonathan Koch Joins to Lead Global Dental Distribution Group; 25/04/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38B and $942.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 28,551 shares to 2.40M shares, valued at $43.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 34,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 779,761 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Ins Of America has 431 shares. Voloridge Inv Limited Com reported 0.23% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 7,482 shares. Moreover, Camarda Financial Advsr Limited has 0% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 18 shares. D E Shaw Inc reported 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.03% or 504,345 shares. Btim holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 645,954 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 29,455 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 476,819 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) or 2.20M shares. Sei Investments holds 84,737 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 379,112 were reported by Renaissance Technology. Daiwa, Japan-based fund reported 6,230 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors holds 0.38% or 23,320 shares.

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Bruker (BRKR) Q2 Earnings See BioSpin’s Growth Revival? – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MYL, HSIC – Nasdaq” published on May 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should Value Investors Pick Henry Schein (HSIC) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Henry Schein (HSIC) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Henry Schein (HSIC) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks invested 1.3% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.22% or 5,700 shares in its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 3.48 million shares. Fincl Advisory Service Incorporated reported 42,855 shares stake. Boyar Asset, a New York-based fund reported 61,997 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 55,870 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Lc, Minnesota-based fund reported 151,696 shares. First Savings Bank Of Omaha accumulated 4,990 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Front Barnett Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 23,757 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.21% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Vestor Cap Lc stated it has 250,014 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Co reported 0.02% stake. New Hampshire-based Hemenway Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.75% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Us Bankshares De holds 0.87% or 5.61M shares. Cutter Brokerage Incorporated, a Missouri-based fund reported 17,871 shares.