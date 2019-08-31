Avenir Has Lowered Aes (AES) Position as Market Value Declined; Basswood Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Parke Bancorp (PKBK) by $1.79 Million as Share Price Rose

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 28,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 2.40M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.41M, down from 2.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.33. About 4.81 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 11/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS AES GENER & UNITS; REMOVED FROM RATING WATCH NEG; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q EBITDA R$258.9M, EST. R$285.8M; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET REV. R$430.1M, EST. R$470.0M; 22/03/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Aberdeen/Brown Manchester/Adams Potential Number Affected- AES Ohio Generation, LLC (Dayton Power & Light) -; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS SHAREHOLDER AES STUDYING ALTERNATIVES FOR DISPOSAL OF ITS STAKE, NO DECISIONS MADE; 20/03/2018 – AES PLEASED S&P RAISED RATING ON ACCELERATED DEBT REDUCTION; 30/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Maintains AES Gener’s Negative Watch; Takes Other Actions on Subsidiaries; 22/03/2018 – AES RATING OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – AES Advances Its Strategic Transformation and Delivers Strong First Quarter 2018 Results; 22/05/2018 – Fitch: AES PR’s ‘C’ Reflects View of Credit Quality of Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority Rated ‘D’

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parke Bancorp Inc (PKBK) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 89,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.49% . The hedge fund held 437,056 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, up from 347,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parke Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $22.77. About 5,198 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has risen 2.00% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent; 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK)

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,886 shares to 115,406 shares, valued at $23.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) by 22,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Johnson Invest Counsel holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 17,346 shares. 24,568 were reported by Veritable Limited Partnership. Arcadia Corp Mi holds 0.01% or 2,000 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.03% or 190,905 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Llc, Virginia-based fund reported 4 shares. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.06% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 10,282 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sg Americas has 0.02% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Com owns 10.58 million shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd reported 25,153 shares. Axel Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 4.81% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 500,000 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Llc has invested 0.15% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Ser Automobile Association has 406,589 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $16,702 activity.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 33,915 shares to 15,028 shares, valued at $6.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 155,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 720,215 shares, and cut its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 2.23 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 5 investors sold PKBK shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.51 million shares or 5.11% more from 3.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset holds 0% or 3,561 shares in its portfolio. Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 10,000 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0% or 340,134 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer stated it has 11,040 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Llc owns 2,811 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dorsey Wright And Associates reported 0% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). The Pennsylvania-based Philadelphia Co has invested 0.3% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Pnc Fincl invested in 371,933 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Earnest Prtnrs Lc reported 1,347 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Holding Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) for 50,421 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Com owns 1,505 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De accumulated 2,799 shares. Ohio-based Meeder Asset has invested 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 11,000 shares. 12,593 are owned by Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc.