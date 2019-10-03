Avenir Has Lifted Stake in Cytosorbents (CTSO); Westlake Chem Partners LP (WLKP) Market Valuation Rose While Salient Capital Advisors Cut Its Holding by $8.79 Million

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Westlake Chem Partners Lp (WLKP) by 69.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc sold 366,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.96% . The institutional investor held 163,803 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.03 million, down from 530,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Westlake Chem Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $793.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $22.56. About 9,468 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) has declined 7.30% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WLKP News: 13/03/2018 – Westlake Financial Partners with AUL; 04/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Electronic Equipment Upgrades Planned in Queen Anne / Westlake; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP WLKP.N – QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION COVERAGE RATIO OF 1.13X; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical Ptrs 1Q Rev $284.3M; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Rtgs; 30/04/2018 – Westlake Chemical Ptrs Raises Distribution to 39.75c; 27/03/2018 – Westlake Announces New Third Party Servicing Entity and Partnerships; 29/05/2018 – Westlake Announces New Spot Insurance for Dealers; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 8, Affirms 2 Westlake Auto Receivables Trust Rtgs; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical Ptrs 1Q EPS 36c

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Cytosorbents Corp (CTSO) by 66.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 58,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.90% . The institutional investor held 145,300 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $960,000, up from 87,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Cytosorbents Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.87M market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.98. About 82,886 shares traded. Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) has declined 40.00% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSO News: 04/04/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM LOAN TO PROVIDE WORKING CAPITAL TO FUND ONGOING OPS AND TO SUPPORT CLINICAL TRIALS; 09/04/2018 – CytoSorbents to Meet With European Investors at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo and in Meetings in Frankfurt, Geneva and Zurich; 08/03/2018 CytoSorbents Achieves Record Revenue and Product Sales Growth in 2017; 28/03/2018 – CytoSorbents at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 22/05/2018 – CytoSorbents Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 08/03/2018 – Cytosorbents 2017 Loss/Shr 32c; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 17/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP CTSO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $9; 20/04/2018 – DJ CytoSorbents Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSO)

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $31,395 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold CTSO shares while 17 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.96 million shares or 1.03% less from 8.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) for 2,521 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na holds 2,161 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The stated it has 0% in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Geode Cap Management Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 346,839 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 17,600 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) for 46,733 shares. New York-based Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) has invested 0% in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Citigroup has invested 0% in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 8,410 shares stake. Granite Investment Ptnrs Limited Com holds 32,359 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Crow Point Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Moreover, Aqr Capital has 0% invested in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 12,894 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 362 shares stake. Moreover, Skylands Cap Limited Company has 0.62% invested in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) for 680,600 shares.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38B and $959.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2,538 shares to 236,994 shares, valued at $44.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 465,357 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02B and $4.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tellurian Inc New by 282,506 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $8.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 525,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold WLKP shares while 85 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 41.77 million shares or 6.50% less from 44.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Price T Rowe Md has 0.02% invested in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) for 2.17M shares. Prudential Fincl stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). Salient Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 0.1% in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). Sterling Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 13,900 shares. 12,100 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Limited. National Bank & Trust Of America De owns 124,639 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company invested in 0% or 69,324 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 31,456 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Price Michael F has invested 0.83% in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). Shell Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). Aviva Public Limited owns 13,451 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 15,945 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP). Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.01% invested in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) for 526,863 shares.