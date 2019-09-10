Avenir Has Lifted Its Citigroup (C) Stake by $2.56 Million; Fb (FB) Shareholder Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Cut Its Holding by $317,060 as Share Value Rose

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc decreased its stake in Fb (FB) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc sold 1,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 42,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.07M, down from 44,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Fb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $527.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $186.62. About 5.40 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – USING TECH INCLUDING Al TO REMOVE FAKE ACCOUNTS RESPONSIBLE FOR MUCH MISINFORMATION-ZUCKERBERG; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s least valuable ‘product’ is looking more like its future; 30/03/2018 – Regulators Will Impact Facebook Earnings Multiple Negatively; 22/03/2018 – Co-founder of Facebook forerunner Harvard Connection says Facebook was ‘duped’ in recent scandal; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA RELEASES TIMELINE OF EVENTS WITH CONTRACTUAL AND LEGAL AGREEMENTS AS MADE IN THE NAME OF ITS ASSOCIATED ENTITY, SCL ELECTIONS; 15/05/2018 – Facebook Removed 583 Million Fake Accounts, Enforcing Standards; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Pallone: Ranking Member Pallone’s Opening Remarks at Hearing with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 08/04/2018 – Senator John Kennedy said some problems are “too big for Facebook to fix” by itself; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Testify Before House Commerce Panel; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $11,966 MLN VS $8,032 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 36.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 41,247 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 153,395 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54 million, up from 112,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $68.93. About 8.63M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – Citigroup has leading positions in low-risk businesses that serve global corporations like cash management, payments and receivables processing, and payroll, ValueAct said; 09/04/2018 – Latin American Bond Sales Decrease 16% This Year, Citi Leads; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Morse Sees ‘Plenty of Oil to Go Around’ (Video); 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Loss From Continuing Operations Revised to $18.77 Billion; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings, Revenue; 16/04/2018 – Fitch: Citigroup’s Earnings in Line with Expectations; 25/03/2018 – Business Report: Kushner’s Trump Tower got $200 million loan from Citigroup; 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MIKE MURRAY, HEAD OF HUMAN RESOURCES, TO DEPART; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – ANNOUNCES A NEW U.S. COMMERCIAL FIREARMS POLICY; 30/04/2018 – Citigroup Sees MENA Syndicated Loans at More Than $70 Billion

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38B and $942.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 22,671 shares to 239,532 shares, valued at $36.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colony Cap Inc New by 135,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,500 shares, and cut its stake in Dennys Corp (NASDAQ:DENN).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ValueAct: 15% Per Annum With Activism – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fed weighs new tool for a downturn – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Aurora Cannabis Announces Upsizing of Credit Facility to Approximately C$360 Million (US$280 Million) – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Girard Prtnrs Limited has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). North Carolina-based First Citizens Bank & Trust And Tru has invested 0.26% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Private Wealth Advsr has 13,215 shares. Rench Wealth Incorporated reported 5,159 shares. Cornerstone Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5,948 shares. Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Liability Co invested in 3.46% or 826,225 shares. Factory Mutual invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Terril Brothers has invested 6.42% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.22% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Donald Smith & holds 986,636 shares or 2.35% of its portfolio. 77,342 were reported by Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Horizon Invs Llc holds 8,704 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fosun Limited has 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 1832 Asset Management Lp invested in 269,814 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Staley Advisers Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 2,953 shares. Tennessee-based Wunderlich Managemnt has invested 1.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Monetta Services holds 0.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 2,000 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt has 0.27% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Linscomb Williams accumulated 6,008 shares. Shine Advisory Service stated it has 2,466 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc reported 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Asset Incorporated holds 0.95% or 45,532 shares in its portfolio. Ipg Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 61,105 shares. Kcm Invest Advisors accumulated 0.08% or 7,255 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 49,003 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited invested in 0.01% or 4,976 shares. Acadian Asset Lc invested 0.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Merian Glob (Uk) Limited holds 221,995 shares. Moreover, M&R Capital Mngmt has 0.65% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc, which manages about $764.48M and $616.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc (NYSE:PNC) by 2,470 shares to 104,114 shares, valued at $12.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iwm (IWM) by 2,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Nee (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.48B for 24.05 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: FB, LULU – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Don’t Be A Facebook Bag Holder – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Facebook Dating Yet Another Positive Catalyst for FB Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mark Zuckerberg Sells Facebook Stock, But Donâ€™t Panic Yet – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.