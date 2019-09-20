Avenir Has Increased Its Holding in Cytosorbents (CTSO) by $348,360 as Market Value Declined; Resolute Fst Prods (RFP) Position Maintained by Chou Associates Management Inc

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 1042.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 4.17 million shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 4.57M shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.92M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $411.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.82. About 130,463 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 29/03/2018 – NHRS Minutes: NHRS Seeks Responses to RFP for Pension Administration Project Oversight and Consulting; 21/03/2018 – St Louis County: Pharmacy Benefit Management Services – RFP 2018-20-TP; 08/03/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP No. 018-001 SRMC; 14/03/2018 – WELSPUN ENTERPRISES LTD – NHAI ADVISED THAT RFP FOR PROJECT OF SIX LANING OF WALAJAPETH TO CHINNAIYAN CHATHIRAM SECTION OF NH-4 HAS BEEN ANNULLED; 09/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-011-2018 (S); 14/03/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Resolute Forest Products escapes anti-dumping ruling; 16/04/2018 – RESOLUTE REPORTS TENTATIVE PACT WITH UNIFOR; 03/04/2018 – RSG:RESOLUTE TO BUY STAKE IN LONCOR RE; 19/03/2018 – RITA & ALEX HILLMAN FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES PUBLIC RFP FOR HILLMAN EMERGENT INNOVATION PROGRAM GRANTS; 16/04/2018 – Resolute Forest Products: Agreement Includes Eight Canadian Pulp and Paper Mills

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Cytosorbents Corp (CTSO) by 66.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 58,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.90% . The institutional investor held 145,300 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $960,000, up from 87,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Cytosorbents Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.94M market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.55. About 110,085 shares traded. Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) has declined 40.00% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSO News: 04/04/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM LOAN TO PROVIDE WORKING CAPITAL TO FUND ONGOING OPS AND TO SUPPORT CLINICAL TRIALS; 14/05/2018 – CytoSorb® Adds Bilirubin and Myoglobin Reduction to European Union Approved Indications for Use; 08/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – EXPECT SECOND QUARTER 2018 PRODUCT SALES TO EXCEED PRODUCT SALES REPORTED IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 08/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 08/03/2018 – Cytosorbents 2017 Loss/Shr 32c; 08/03/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP CTSO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7; 28/03/2018 – CytoSorbents Reports on the Successful 5th International CytoSorb Users Meeting and 38th ISICEM Critical Care Conference; 17/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP CTSO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $9; 28/03/2018 – CytoSorbents at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 22/05/2018 – CytoSorbents Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$4.30, Is Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP), The Stock That Slid 53% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Resolute Forest Products: Cheap Stock, Bad Business – Seeking Alpha” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Resolute Forest Products, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38B and $959.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 1.00M shares to 206,943 shares, valued at $6.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novavax Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 207,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,300 shares, and cut its stake in Internap Corp.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $31,395 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 7 investors sold CTSO shares while 17 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.96 million shares or 1.03% less from 8.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,521 shares. Barclays Public Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 19,740 shares. Tower Rech Capital (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 2,930 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management has invested 0% in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). State Street Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Skylands Ltd Llc stated it has 680,600 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Spark Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 10,800 shares. Susquehanna Gru Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) for 37,116 shares. Geode Management Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 346,839 shares. Fmr Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 23,936 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 22,000 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association invested in 327,636 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has 38,055 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Com Mn accumulated 25,213 shares or 0% of the stock.