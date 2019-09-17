Avenir Has Increased Citigroup (C) Position; Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Its Position in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by $787,000

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 76.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 118,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 271,464 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.01 million, up from 153,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $156.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.48. About 8.92M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – The New York Times reported in February that Citigroup lent Kushner Cos and one of its partners $325 million in the spring of 2017 shortly after Citigroup’s chief executive, Michael Corbat, met with Kushner in the White House; 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup: On Track to Meet Commitment to Return a Least $60B to Holders Over 2017, 2018, 2019 Cycles; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Continues to Add to Citigroup Position ‘Opportunistically’ — Letter; 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RICK MCINTIRE GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES INVESTOR SALES; 01/05/2018 – Mubadala Said to Hire BofA, Morgan Stanley, Citi for Cepsa IPO; 09/04/2018 – DEFACTO IPO: ÜNLÜ MENKUL DEĞERLER A.Ş. AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman joins Barclays, Citigroup on structured debt platform – Bloomberg; 02/05/2018 – Ford Represented by Autonomous Vehicle Development Partner Argo AI at Citi’s 2018 Car of the Future Symposium; 07/03/2018 – GHANA OIL IMPORTERS EXPECT GOVT TO CLEAR DEBT BY APRIL: CITI FM

Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 18.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The hedge fund held 4,550 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58M, down from 5,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambrian Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.25% or $44.39 during the last trading session, reaching $665.82. About 19,069 shares traded or 39.02% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $959.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novavax Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 207,400 shares to 11,300 shares, valued at $66,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,316 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burns J W invested in 5,868 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Steadfast Mgmt LP stated it has 6.50M shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Company reported 955,961 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Td Asset Mgmt owns 804,302 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Johnson Inv Counsel reported 0.02% stake. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 2.04M shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Rmb Management Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 33,192 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership reported 7,606 shares. Redwood Capital Management Lc holds 3.68% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 770,000 shares. Mai Cap Mgmt has 0.63% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 199,207 shares. Brinker Inc owns 110,274 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. First Financial Corporation In accumulated 0.08% or 1,330 shares. James Rech holds 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 81 shares.

