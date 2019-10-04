Avenir Has Increased Citigroup (C) Holding; Primo Water Corp. (PRMW) Stake Increased by Awm Investment Company Inc

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 76.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 118,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 271,464 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.01M, up from 153,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $67.86. About 6.81M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Notes Issued By Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust (CMLTI) 2018-RP2; 26/03/2018 – Citi: Launching Comprehensive, New Mobile Capabilities on the Citi Mobile App for iPhone; 29/03/2018 – REG-Citibank FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/03/2018 – CITI – FIREARMS POLICY WILL APPLY ACROSS FIRM, INCLUDING SMALL BUSINESS, COMMERCIAL & INSTITUTIONAL CLIENTS, CREDIT CARD PARTNERS; 23/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC CAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 21/03/2018 – CITI HIRES HSBC’S MASKELL FOR EMEA ALTERNATIVE ASSETS GRP: MEMO; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-SoFi said to plan credit card with help from former Citi executive – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 15/03/2018 – ADIDAS AG ADSGn.DE : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Primo Water Corp. (PRMW) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 102,000 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26M, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Primo Water Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $470.23 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 80,064 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 15/05/2018 – Interval Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in Primo Water; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 29/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER HAD 3 REPORTS OF HOT WATER LEAK, ONE BURN INJURY; 06/03/2018 Primo Water 4Q EPS 9c; 05/04/2018 – Primo TV Premieres Its First Original Scripted Series Five @ 305; 23/04/2018 – DJ Primo Water Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRMW); 29/03/2018 – Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard; 29/03/2018 – PRIMO RECALLS BEVERAGE DISPENSERS DUE TO BURN HAZARD: CPSC; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Sees 2018 Sales $298M-$302M; 02/05/2018 – Primo Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $522.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dsp Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 76,798 shares to 375,662 shares, valued at $5.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lemaitre Vascular Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,000 shares, and cut its stake in Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $106,486 activity. On Friday, August 9 BRENNER RICHARD A bought $17,171 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) or 1,500 shares. Shares for $11,095 were bought by Hass David W. on Thursday, August 8. Mills David J also bought $11,500 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) shares. Cates Susan E. bought 5,000 shares worth $61,150.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold PRMW shares while 27 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 29.25 million shares or 5.07% more from 27.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corp holds 641,224 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 59,705 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt reported 13,719 shares. Bankshares Of America De accumulated 308,021 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). 202,597 were reported by Portolan Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Teton Advisors invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Fort Point Cap Partners Limited Liability Corp accumulated 115,924 shares. 230,065 were accumulated by Victory Mngmt. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,832 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 57,496 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1492 Cap Management Limited Liability Com invested 1.25% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 95,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 4,492 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argent invested in 56,409 shares or 0.4% of the stock. 55,205 were accumulated by Horizon Investments Ltd Llc. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 798,834 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.64% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). M&R Cap Management has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 4.59 million were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 14,228 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 2.30 million shares. Fagan owns 46,182 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 1.60M shares. Gp Incorporated Inc has 0.22% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Schafer Cullen Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 41,230 shares. Mondrian Inv Prtn Limited has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 839 shares or 0.01% of the stock. S&Co holds 0.58% or 76,003 shares.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $959.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6,552 shares to 607,617 shares, valued at $124.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dennys Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 118,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.86 million shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).