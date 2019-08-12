Avenir Has Decreased Position in Kinder Morgan (KMI) as Stock Price Rose; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Shares Rose While Raging Capital Management Decreased Stake by $458,400

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 34,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 779,761 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, down from 814,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.19. About 2.22M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q EPS 22c; 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline Project From Kinder Morgan for C$4.5 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: Working Toward Financial Deal With Kinder Morgan By May 31; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA CEO SAYS INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CANADA MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT FIT; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; CIMARRON CONSTRAINT POINT WILL BE REDUCED TO ZERO DEKATHERMS PER DAY BEGINNING GAS DAY MAY 31; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – QTRLY REVENUES $164.2 MLN VS $164.5 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Kinder Morgan Statement on Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SAYS EVENTS OF LAST 10 DAYS CONFIRMED VIEW THAT INVESTMENT MAY BE UNTENABLE – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA A.G. – FILED CLAIM BASED ON PUBLIC INTEREST, CHALLENGING CONSTITUTIONALITY OF ALBERTA’S PRESERVING CANADA’S ECONOMIC PROSPERITY ACT; 29/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Raging Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raging Capital Management Llc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 70,150 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.47 million, down from 72,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raging Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $202.14. About 501,524 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 08/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 21.3 FROM SFR 20.3; 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N CEO BLANKFEIN SAYS REPORTS OF HIS PENDING RETIREMENT ARE ‘MORE OF A WISHFUL THOUGHT’; 30/03/2018 – Jackie Jones: Goldman sachs to buy house-flipping lender genesis capital, sources say — update fox business -; 04/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Facebook, and American Airlines Have Earnings Momentum — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – ADVENT EXPECTED TO LAUNCH SALE OF AMMERAAL BELTECH AROUND LATE MARCH; 06/05/2018 – DealStreetAsia: Goldman’s $1b bankers are benchmark in Asia’s wealth race; 30/05/2018 – Ex-Goldman banker facing possible lifetime ban sues Federal Reserve; 02/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS ALL 11 DIRECTORS ARE APPROVED; 24/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS ITALIAN GOVT BOND YIELDS INCORPORATE 40-50 BASIS POINTS POLITICAL RISK PREMIUM; 17/04/2018 – MUCH OF THE $5 BLN IN ADDITIONAL ANNUAL REVENUE GOLDMAN SACHS TARGETS BY 2020 WILL COME AT THE END OF THAT PERIOD -CFO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 92,385 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Olstein Capital Mngmt Lp accumulated 36,500 shares. Personal Capital Advisors Corp reported 1,685 shares. Continental Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 39,946 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2.12 million shares. James Investment has invested 0.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Lc has 0.19% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Nomura holds 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 29,177 shares. Eastern Bankshares has invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Leisure Cap Mgmt owns 3,034 shares. Illinois-based Calamos Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.62% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Wetherby Asset Management holds 7,314 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust invested in 24,716 shares. First Allied Advisory Service holds 21,716 shares.

Raging Capital Management Llc, which manages about $631.31 million and $689.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp (NYSE:PKE) by 30,503 shares to 1.77 million shares, valued at $27.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 523,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99B for 9.12 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.17 million for 22.94 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38B and $942.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 880 shares to 68,473 shares, valued at $68.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc (NYSE:MIC) by 14,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 0.02% stake. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Fund owns 38,705 shares. Welch Gru Inc Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Duncker Streett And reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Richmond Hill Inv Communications LP has 449,954 shares for 15.28% of their portfolio. State Street invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.05% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Alpha Cubed Investments invested in 10,257 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc reported 8.76M shares. 1.26M were reported by Sabal Trust Company. Da Davidson & Company has invested 0.07% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Leisure holds 0.53% or 31,603 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 139,079 shares. Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.66 million shares or 2.08% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.08% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

