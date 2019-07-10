Avenir Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $624,663; Stock Price Rose; As Noodles & Company Class A (NDLS) Shares Rose, Eidelman Virant Capital Upped Holding

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 606,565 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.54M, down from 611,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $136.46. About 19.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 09/04/2018 – VIAVI Presents Latest Advancements in Optics at SPIE Defense + Commercial Sensing Conference 2018; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation With the CloudBlue Platform; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Noodles & Company Class A (NDLS) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 56,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98 million, up from 969,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Noodles & Company Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.39. About 338,516 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 11.75% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.3% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS; 02/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Launches Zucchini Noodles Nationwide; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS ON MAY 8, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT SUSAN DAGGETT, INTERIM CFO, LEAVING COMPANY EFFECTIVE MAY 18 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Accelerates Performance with Clarifi™ Intelligent Operating Platform; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – SEES MODESTLY POSITIVE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 10/05/2018 – Noodles Sees FY18 Rev $440M-$450M; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DOWN 0.9% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS, DOWN 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Adj EPS 1c; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.9% SYSTEM-WIDE

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,350 shares to 19,940 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

