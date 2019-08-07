Avenir Has Cut Its Dollar Tree (DLTR) Position by $5.55 Million; Mkp Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Rent A Ctr New (Put) (RCII) as Stock Rose

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 52,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 470,129 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.38M, down from 523,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $92.52. About 1.49M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500.

Mkp Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) (RCII) by 84.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mkp Capital Management Llc sold 176,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 32,600 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 208,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mkp Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $25.09. About 879,247 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 12/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER CLIMBS 8.8% ON ELEVATED VOLUME; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rent-A-Center Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCII); 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER; 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: RECEIVED PROPOSALS FROM BIDDERS TO ACQUIRE CO; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ENGAGED GROUP ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO PUT FORTH MCFATE AS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.13% or 132,289 shares. 2,500 are owned by Tradition Management Limited Liability. Dorsal Cap Lc invested 3.09% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 52 are held by Tarbox Family Office. Apg Asset Nv reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa has 0.12% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 8,055 shares. 3,933 were accumulated by Alps Advisors. Bartlett & Lc stated it has 6 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connors Investor Serv Incorporated owns 105,552 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. 1,721 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability. 4,495 are owned by Guardian Advisors Lp. Manchester Management Limited Co holds 68 shares. American Group Inc Inc owns 0.05% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 118,547 shares. 13,200 are held by Daiwa Secs Grp. Piedmont Advsr holds 0.03% or 6,750 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $215.63 million for 25.70 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38B and $942.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,410 shares to 90,170 shares, valued at $17.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) by 22,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hood River Capital Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.84% or 802,484 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). New York-based Glazer Capital Limited Liability has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Ameriprise Financial reported 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 6,111 shares. Strs Ohio owns 37,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Caxton Associates Limited Partnership holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 29,594 shares. Whittier Trust Communications holds 0% or 1,125 shares in its portfolio. Campbell Comm Inv Adviser Ltd Co reported 12,053 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 18,284 shares. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 182,057 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 894,297 shares stake. Parkside Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 80 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 29,362 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 197 shares.