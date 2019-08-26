Avenir Has Cut Aes (AES) Holding by $513,918 as Market Valuation Declined; Realty Income (O) Market Valuation Declined While Zimmer Partners LP Decreased Its Stake by $156.64 Million

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 28,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 2.40 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.41M, down from 2.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.91. About 634,258 shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase Il of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 31/05/2018 – MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – MGL-3196 WAS WELL-TOLERATED WITH MOSTLY MILD AND A FEW MODERATE AES; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER IN CHILE ANNOUNCES MORE THAN $3 BLN PLAN TO RESTRUCTURE ALTO MAIPO HYDROELECTRIC PROJECT – SVS FILING; 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS IS SAID TO EYE AES’S STAKE IN ELETROPAULO: VALOR; 15/05/2018 – Three Miami Valley Seniors Awarded Energy Leadership Scholarships at the Ohio Youth Energy Celebration; 08/05/2018 – AES SAYS ELECTROPAULO STAKE VALUED AT ABOUT $265M; 08/05/2018 – AES COMMITTING UP TO $400M FOR PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – AES Corp 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 08/05/2018 – AES ALTO MAIPO INVESTMENT EXPOSURE INCREASED BY $270M; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB-‘ Rtgs On AES Andres; Outlook Still Stable

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 68.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 2.15 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.56 million, down from 3.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $72.74. About 334,461 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q Rev $318.3M; 18/05/2018 – Realty Income Declares Dividend of 21.95c; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 48,412 shares. 124,751 are owned by Utah Retirement. Asset Management reported 0.05% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Wellington Shields And Lc reported 340,786 shares stake. Amer Century has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Conning Inc holds 12,371 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Renaissance Gru Ltd Com reported 11,410 shares. 4.60 million were accumulated by Hexavest Inc. Btc Capital Management Inc holds 0.66% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 227,883 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd has 103,275 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability Com owns 226,123 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd invested 0.08% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Raymond James And Associate invested in 0.01% or 324,341 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has 0.08% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 190,331 shares. Natixis reported 1.16M shares.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Pfizer, AES and Centurylink – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Load Up On – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AES on Track to Attain Investment Grade Credit Ratings in 2020 and Reaffirms Outlook Through 2022 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schein Henry Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 117,011 shares to 448,297 shares, valued at $26.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50 billion and $8.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 3.90 million shares to 5.40M shares, valued at $96.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 12,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

More notable recent Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 59% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Realty Income Corporation’s (NYSE:O) ROE Of 4.5%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Realty Income: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Realty Income vs. National Retail Properties – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.