Avenir Has Boosted Its Citigroup (C) Stake; Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Holder Carmignac Gestion Raised Its Stake by $1.28 Million

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 76.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 118,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 271,464 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.01M, up from 153,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $70.57. About 6.29M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Freddie Mac SPI1 CRT RMBS via BofAML/Citigroup; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP TOTAL REVENUE $18.87 BLN, UP 3 PCT; 18/04/2018 – Dutch energy company Eneco working with Citi on sale; 29/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 bln float of Odeon cinemas; 05/04/2018 – UNITY BIOTECHNOLOGY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, MORGAN STANLEY, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Continues to Add to Citigroup Position ‘Opportunistically’ — Letter; 25/03/2018 – Citigroup to Again Be a Nationwide Bank, but in Digital Form; 20/04/2018 – YORKTOWN PARTNERS HOPING TO RAISE UP TO $400 MILLION FROM SALE OF HOUSTON-BASED MERLON -BANKING

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 18.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 182,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.37M, up from 967,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 87,080 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, TO REINVEST AT LEAST $390 MLN IN EXISTING RESTAURANTS, INVEST AT LEAST $660 MLN IN TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q EPS 6c; 09/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – EXCLUDING VENEZUELA, QTRLY SYSTEMWIDE COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 9.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 22/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces Share Repurchase Program Of Up To US$60 Million; 25/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at HSBC GEMs Conference Jun 4; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TO OPEN BETWEEN 65 AND 70 NEW RESTAURANTS; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 27/04/2018 – ARCOS HAS TAKEN OUT “SOFT MINI PERM” LOANS AMORTIZABLE OVER 27 YEARS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF €359 MILLION; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30

More notable recent Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Only 4 Days Left To Cash In On Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “XPO Logistics Extends UK Partnership with Arco – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Arcos Dorados Releases 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report – Business Wire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) First Quarter 2019 Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) by 89,558 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $269.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES) by 79,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,820 shares, and cut its stake in Grupo Supervielle Sa.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $959.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Internap Corp by 107,174 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 599,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,491 shares, and cut its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 11.31M shares. Logan Cap Management owns 2,969 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.88% or 47,225 shares. Roundview Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 27,630 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. North Star Management Corp reported 0.06% stake. 6.50M are held by Steadfast Cap Mgmt L P. Atwood And Palmer Inc reported 233,339 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.26% or 17,525 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 34,497 shares. California-based Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.96% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bloom Tree Prtn Lc invested in 4.13% or 566,580 shares. Moreover, Washington Capital Mgmt has 2.01% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Perritt Cap stated it has 7,649 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Acg Wealth reported 9,357 shares. Sit Investment Associate has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).