Avenir Decreased Crown Holdings (CCK) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Garrison Financial Has Trimmed Position in General Electric Co. (GE) by $557,469

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in General Electric Co. (GE) by 60.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 61,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 40,616 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406,000, down from 102,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in General Electric Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 46.97 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 26/03/2018 – General Electric, at 2009 Low, Is Today’s Only Bummer in the Dow; 16/05/2018 – LUV SENT `SEVERAL DOZEN’ BLADES TO GE FOR FURTHER INSPECTION; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL; 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC; 14/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS said to launch loan portfolio sale; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett is not looking to buy all or part of General Electric, he told CNBC on Friday; 13/04/2018 – GE publishes restated earnings for 2016 and 2017; 18/04/2018 – GE-SAFRAN TECHNICIANS BEING DEPLOYED TO SUPPORT LUV INSPECTION; 20/04/2018 – ENGINE MANUFACTURER CFM RECOMMENDS EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS WITHIN THE NEXT 20 DAYS TO FAN BLADES OF SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES AFTER SOUTHWEST AIRLINES INCIDENT -STATEMENT

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 17,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The institutional investor held 418,072 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.81M, down from 435,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65.84. About 1.22 million shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.55-Adj EPS $1.65; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tokio Marine Asset has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Mathes Com has 51,600 shares. Field Main National Bank & Trust stated it has 7,000 shares. The New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Ltd has invested 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 886,011 were accumulated by Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Management. Motco invested in 14,914 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Company owns 4.32M shares. Salem Investment Counselors holds 0.25% or 218,159 shares in its portfolio. 186,750 were reported by Canandaigua Bancorporation Trust. 592,485 are owned by Lathrop Inv Mngmt Corp. Bridges Investment Mgmt Inc holds 96,550 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough & reported 0.13% stake. Howard accumulated 78,600 shares. International Gp reported 2.93 million shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 335,372 shares.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Broad Market (SCHB) by 157,446 shares to 190,601 shares, valued at $12.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,667 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Lg Cap (SCHX).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. On Monday, August 19 Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 10,000 shares. Strazik Scott also bought $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, August 15. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Cox L Kevin. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glob Endowment Lp invested 0.1% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Lpl Fincl Llc holds 0% or 13,219 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Management holds 96,943 shares. Avenir Corporation, a -based fund reported 418,072 shares. Ionic Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.26% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Bryn Mawr Communications invested in 18,369 shares or 0.05% of the stock. National Bank Of Mellon reported 714,772 shares. Kistler accumulated 3,000 shares. Mariner holds 0.04% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) or 49,785 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability holds 13,744 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp holds 1.32M shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Tower Research Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 3,258 shares stake. 7,792 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Com Ltd. Dupont has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Renaissance Grp Incorporated Llc holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 498,150 shares.

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,410 shares to 90,170 shares, valued at $17.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) by 22,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,722 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

