Avenir Cut Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stake by $336,141; Stock Value Declined; Yhb Investment Advisors Boosted General Electric Co (GE) Holding by $316,710

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 14.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc bought 31,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 248,359 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61M, up from 216,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 27.43M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/04/2018 – General Electric workers, shareholders protest at annual meeting; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q EPS 17c; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY – UNDER CONTRACT, 800 ELECTRIC LOCOMOTIVES, 1000 DIESEL LOCOMOTIVES TO BE MANUFACTURED AND SUPPLIED BY CO’S; 27/03/2018 – GE (GE) Gains as Warren Buffett Rumors Swirl; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 23/05/2018 – GE May Have To Cut Its Dividend Further To Raise Capital: JPMorgan; 02/04/2018 – TIAN GE INTERACTIVE HOLDINGS LTD 1980.HK – FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$0.07 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED; 20/04/2018 – Cramer: GE’s new CEO ‘needs to be rewarded’ for cleaning up its accounting; 20/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS SAYS CO GETS CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 3.09 BLN RUPEES BY NTPC LIMITED; 29/03/2018 – Buffett rumor can’t save GE from being the worst Dow performer in the first quarter

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 2,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 281,263 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.28M, down from 283,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $125.63. About 884,902 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL PRESENTATION AT ENERGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE TIM DOVE SAYS FIRM IN ‘EXCELLENT SHAPE’ WITH ADEQUATE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY FROM PERMIAN FOR OIL, GAS; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO DOVE SAYS PERMIAN NEEDS MORE GAS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.

Analysts await Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.17 earnings per share, up 4.83% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.07 per share. PXD’s profit will be $362.70 million for 14.47 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by Pioneer Natural Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings.

Yhb Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $966.41 million and $629.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,763 shares to 10,142 shares, valued at $10.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 24,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,878 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. Seidman Leslie bought $50,700 worth of stock or 6,500 shares. CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $3.00 million worth of stock or 331,684 shares. $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Cox L Kevin. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 was made by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. Another trade for 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 was bought by HORTON THOMAS W. The insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500.