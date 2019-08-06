Avenir Boosted Holding in Schein Henry (HSIC) as Stock Value Rose; As Scholastic (SCHL) Shares Declined, Zuckerman Investment Group Raised Its Holding

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Schein Henry Inc (HSIC) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 117,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 448,297 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.95 million, up from 331,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Schein Henry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.38% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $61.07. About 1.40 million shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Sees EPS Growth for Remaining Consolidated Business in High-Single Digit to Low-Double Digit Range; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein Sees FY18 EPS $4.03-EPS $4.14; 21/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN OBTAINED A $400M UNSECURED LOAN; 05/03/2018 Grifols Announces New Agreement with Henry Schein to Distribute Normal Saline Solution in the U.S; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN & INTERNET BRANDS FORM JOINT VENTURE TO DELIVER IN; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – AFFIRMS PRIOR 2018 DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE REPRESENTING GROWTH OF 12% TO 15% OVER 2017 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH HENRY SCHEIN TO DISTRIBUTE NORMAL; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein: Jonathan Koch Joins to Lead Global Dental Distribution Group

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Scholastic Corp (SCHL) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 12,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.02% . The institutional investor held 650,356 shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.86M, up from 637,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Scholastic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $34.26. About 65,278 shares traded. Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL) has declined 16.09% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHL News: 13/03/2018 – Scholastic Names Stephanie Smirnov Head of Global Corporate Communications; 10/04/2018 – Scholastic Unveils New Covers For J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter Series, In Celebration Of The 20th Anniversary Of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone In The U.S; 21/03/2018 – SCHOLASTIC CORP SCHL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.35 TO $1.45 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 06/03/2018 The Genius of Play and Scholastic Inc. Team Up to Promote the Importance of Play; 26/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water and Scholastic Partner to Provide New Jersey Teachers with Valuable Water Conservation Curriculum; 09/04/2018 – Calling All Educators, Public Librarians, and Community Literacy Partners! Pre-Registration for the 2018 Scholastic Summer Reading Challenge is Now Open; 08/03/2018 – Scholastic Literacy Pro™ Named Primary Resource/ Equipment Supplier of the Year at The 2018 GESS Education Awards; 03/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Fridley High School junior earns high honors at Scholastic Arts and Writing Competition; 12/03/2018 – Resources from Scholastic Help Striving Readers Grow Their Literacy Skills; 21/03/2018 – Scholastic Backs FY18 Rev $1.65B-$1.70B

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 52,879 shares to 470,129 shares, valued at $49.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 28,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.40M shares, and cut its stake in Colony Cap Inc New.

