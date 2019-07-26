Avenir Boosted Apple (AAPL) Position by $455,490; Share Price Rose; As Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Share Value Rose, Todd Asset Management Has Lifted by $1.99 Million Its Holding

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 2,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,170 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.13M, up from 87,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $957.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $208.16. About 14.65M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – Apple Hires Samsung Executive to Lead South Korea Business; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT, MUNGER, GATES JOINT APPEARANCE ON CNBC ENDS; 03/04/2018 – Boing Boing: Score Apple’s HomePod for free in this giveaway; 12/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s Eddy Cue talks Texture buy and `trusted news sources’; 06/03/2018 – FCA offers in-car Apple experience with Apple Music, CarPlay and BeatsAudio; 02/05/2018 – Wall Street is set for a higher open after Apple pops on earnings beat; 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac • : Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 01/05/2018 – Apple Leisure Group and The Mark Travel Corporation Complete Transaction to Join Forces; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Casablanca’s (Apple Leisure Group) Proposed Bank Facility A B3; B3 Cfr Affirmed; 19/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : INSTINET SAYS DEMAND CHECKS SUGGEST LITTLE IMPROVEMENT IN IPHONE DEMAND IN 2018

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 14.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 10,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,778 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20 million, up from 77,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $465.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $178.68. About 13.40M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB 603881.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO COOPERATE WITH ALIBABA TO BUILD FIVE DATA CENTRE PROJECTS; 18/03/2018 – Japanese retailer teams with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – MOBILE MAUS ON CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES REACHED 617 MILLION IN MARCH 2018, AN INCREASE OF 37 MILLION OVER DECEMBER 2017; 17/05/2018 – Seven Ages, China’s Leading Musical Production Company, Announces B+ Financing from the Alibaba Live Entertainment Business Group; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Digital Media, Entertainment $840M, Up 34%; 24/04/2018 – SLYNGSTAD: ALIBABA, TENCENT PROBABLY MOST IMPORTANT IN WORLD; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth; 08/04/2018 – Dubai cryptocurrency firm denies Alibaba trademark infringement; 23/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 23; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA TO ABANDON U.S. JOB VOW IF TIE WORSENS: CHINA NEWS

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $942.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,339 shares to 606,565 shares, valued at $71.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 28,551 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.40M shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gp Llc accumulated 3.44 million shares. Kynikos Associates LP invested in 17,177 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Professional Advisory Serv stated it has 0.05% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Louisiana-based Orleans Cap Mngmt Corp La has invested 3.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Perkins Inc invested in 1,200 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Compton Capital Mngmt Ri holds 8.3% or 100,552 shares. Mckinley Cap Limited Liability Delaware reported 94,433 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Horizon Svcs Ltd Company owns 32,428 shares for 4.2% of their portfolio. The Indiana-based Everence Management has invested 2.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 82,588 shares. Bp Public Ltd Company invested in 478,000 shares. Contravisory Mgmt reported 357 shares. Marathon Cap has invested 1.82% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Guardian Limited Partnership holds 112,941 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio.

