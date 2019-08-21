Avedro Inc. (AVDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) and Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avedro Inc. 16 11.04 N/A -2.08 0.00 Titan Medical Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Avedro Inc. and Titan Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avedro Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Titan Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Avedro Inc. and Titan Medical Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avedro Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Titan Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Avedro Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 9.94% and an $25 consensus price target. Titan Medical Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus price target and a 160.87% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Titan Medical Inc. seems more appealing than Avedro Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Avedro Inc. and Titan Medical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.5% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Avedro Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avedro Inc. -5.09% -8.88% 35.34% 0% 0% 50.2% Titan Medical Inc. -9.22% -17.75% -30.63% -48.7% -35.2% 61.48%

For the past year Avedro Inc. has weaker performance than Titan Medical Inc.

Summary

Avedro Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Titan Medical Inc.