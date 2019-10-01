Avedro Inc. (AVDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) and Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avedro Inc. 24 -0.18 6.57M -2.08 0.00 Medtronic plc 107 2.59 1.34B 3.40 29.96

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Avedro Inc. and Medtronic plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Avedro Inc. and Medtronic plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avedro Inc. 27,581,863.98% 0% 0% Medtronic plc 1,248,137,108.79% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Avedro Inc. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, Medtronic plc has a Current Ratio of 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Avedro Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Medtronic plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Avedro Inc. and Medtronic plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avedro Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Medtronic plc 0 2 6 2.75

Avedro Inc.’s consensus target price is $25, while its potential upside is 16.33%. On the other hand, Medtronic plc’s potential upside is 7.39% and its consensus target price is $116.13. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Avedro Inc. is looking more favorable than Medtronic plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Avedro Inc. and Medtronic plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.5% and 84%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Avedro Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Medtronic plc has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avedro Inc. -5.09% -8.88% 35.34% 0% 0% 50.2% Medtronic plc -0.38% 3.91% 15.43% 16.07% 14.44% 12.07%

For the past year Avedro Inc. was more bullish than Medtronic plc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Medtronic plc beats Avedro Inc.

Medtronic plc manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The companyÂ’s Cardiac and Vascular Group segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; diagnostics and monitoring devices; mechanical circulatory support, TYRX, and AF products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides transcatheter heart valves, percutaneous coronary intervention stents, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts, peripheral vascular products, and products to treat superficial and deep venous diseases. Its Minimally Invasive Therapies Group segment offers surgical care, wound closure, electrosurgical, hernia mechanical device, mesh implant, ablation, interventional lung, ventilator, capnography, airway, sensor, monitor, compression, dialysis, enteral feeding, wound care, and medical surgical products; stapling, vessel sealing, fixation, and hardware instruments; and gastrointestinal, temperature management, inhalation therapy, and renal care solutions. The companyÂ’s Restorative Therapies Group segment offers products for spine, bone graft substitutes, biologic products, trauma, implantable neurostimulation therapies, and drug delivery systems for the treatment of chronic pain, movement disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, overactive bladder, urinary retention, fecal incontinence, and gastroparesis, as well as products to treat conditions of the ear, nose, and throat; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The companyÂ’s Diabetes Group segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, and Web-based therapy management software. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.