Avedro Inc. (AVDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT)

This is a contrast between Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) and Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avedro Inc. 15 10.82 N/A -1.47 0.00 Lianluo Smart Limited 1 33.89 N/A -0.39 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avedro Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Lianluo Smart Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avedro Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Lianluo Smart Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Avedro Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 1.06%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Avedro Inc. and Lianluo Smart Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.3% and 0.74%. Insiders owned 0.3% of Avedro Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 75.1% of Lianluo Smart Limited’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avedro Inc. 35.46% 46.74% 0% 0% 0% 44.83% Lianluo Smart Limited 5.33% 7.48% 36.21% -9.49% -23.3% 39.39%

For the past year Avedro Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Lianluo Smart Limited.

Summary

Avedro Inc. beats Lianluo Smart Limited on 4 of the 6 factors.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including medical ventilators, general hospital products, medical compressors, and wireless medical products, as well as related supporting products; sleep respiratory products; and mobile medicines comprising Internet medical and sleep diagnostic products. It also distributes medical products designed and manufactured by other companies. The company sells its products primarily through distributors; and directly to hospital, physical examination centers, insurance companies, and governmental agency customers, as well as to individuals through its Website. The company was formerly known as Dehaier Medical Systems Limited and changed its name to Lianluo Smart Limited in November 2016. Lianluo Smart Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 19, 2016, Lianluo Smart Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.