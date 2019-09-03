Avedro Inc. (AVDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment businesses, Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) and Intersect ENT Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avedro Inc. 17 10.96 N/A -2.08 0.00 Intersect ENT Inc. 26 4.37 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Avedro Inc. and Intersect ENT Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avedro Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intersect ENT Inc. 0.00% -22.9% -19.9%

Liquidity

Avedro Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 and a Quick Ratio of 9.1. Competitively, Intersect ENT Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and has 5.8 Quick Ratio. Avedro Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intersect ENT Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Avedro Inc. and Intersect ENT Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avedro Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Intersect ENT Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Avedro Inc.’s upside potential is 6.75% at a $25 consensus target price. Intersect ENT Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $26.33 consensus target price and a 60.74% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Intersect ENT Inc. looks more robust than Avedro Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.5% of Avedro Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Intersect ENT Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Avedro Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.8% of Intersect ENT Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avedro Inc. -5.09% -8.88% 35.34% 0% 0% 50.2% Intersect ENT Inc. -1.93% -12.13% -38.94% -32.04% -37.54% -29.84%

For the past year Avedro Inc. has 50.2% stronger performance while Intersect ENT Inc. has -29.84% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Avedro Inc. beats Intersect ENT Inc.

Intersect ENT, Inc., a commercial stage drug-device company, provides therapeutic solutions for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. The company is also developing RESOLVE, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.