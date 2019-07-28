Avedro Inc. (AVDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avedro Inc. 16 10.23 N/A -1.47 0.00 Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 26 602.07 N/A -1.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Avedro Inc. and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Avedro Inc. and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avedro Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Avedro Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. which has a 28.1 Current Ratio and a 27.5 Quick Ratio. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Avedro Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Avedro Inc. and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avedro Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Avedro Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 6.95% and an $20 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.3% of Avedro Inc. shares and 78.4% of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Avedro Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avedro Inc. 35.46% 46.74% 0% 0% 0% 44.83% Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 30.85% 57.94% 102.1% 113.81% 0% 109.99%

For the past year Avedro Inc. has weaker performance than Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. beats Avedro Inc.