Avedro Inc. (AVDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Avedro Inc.
|16
|10.23
|N/A
|-1.47
|0.00
|Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.
|26
|602.07
|N/A
|-1.25
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Avedro Inc. and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Avedro Inc. and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Avedro Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Avedro Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. which has a 28.1 Current Ratio and a 27.5 Quick Ratio. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Avedro Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Avedro Inc. and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Avedro Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Avedro Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 6.95% and an $20 average target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 59.3% of Avedro Inc. shares and 78.4% of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Avedro Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Avedro Inc.
|35.46%
|46.74%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|44.83%
|Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.
|30.85%
|57.94%
|102.1%
|113.81%
|0%
|109.99%
For the past year Avedro Inc. has weaker performance than Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. beats Avedro Inc.
