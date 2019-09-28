Avedro, Inc. (AVDR) Reaches $22.26 After 3.00% Down Move; Magnetar Financial Has Trimmed Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 13.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 22,325 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock rose 15.43%. The Magnetar Financial Llc holds 138,759 shares with $13.51 million value, down from 161,084 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $143.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $107.32. About 2.86M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO REPURCHASE MINIMUM $1.2B ORDINARY SHRS IN 2019; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Vascular- Medtronic DxTerity(TM) Diagnostic Catheter, JL 4.0, 6F, REF DXT5JL40; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCED 1-YR RESULTS FROM CRYO4PERSISTENT AF STUDY OF ABLATION WITH ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CRYOBALLOON; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Adj EPS $5.10-Adj EPS $5.15

The stock of Avedro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.48% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $22.26. About 85,741 shares traded. Avedro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $381.43M company. It was reported on Sep, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $21.59 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:AVDR worth $11.44M less.

Avedro, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical device company, develops and commercializes products to treat ophthalmic disorders and conditions, primarily associated with corneal weakness. The company has market cap of $381.43 million. The company's Avedro Corneal Remodeling platform comprises KXL and Mosaic systems, which deliver ultraviolet A or UVA light, and a suite of single-use riboflavin drug formulations. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Avedro Corneal Remodeling platform treats corneal ectatic disorders and corrects refractive conditions; and KXL system in combination with Photrexa drug formulations used for the treatment of progressive keratoconus and corneal ectasia following refractive surgery.

Among 3 analysts covering Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Avedro has $2700 highest and $2200 lowest target. $25’s average target is 12.31% above currents $22.26 stock price. Avedro had 3 analyst reports since August 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $2700 target in Friday, August 9 report. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report. The rating was downgraded by Leerink Swann to “Market Perform” on Tuesday, August 13.

Analysts await Avedro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) to report earnings on November, 6. After $-0.43 actual EPS reported by Avedro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.28% negative EPS growth.

Magnetar Financial Llc increased Pivotal Acquisition Corp stake by 652,600 shares to 1.65 million valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Cigna Corp New stake by 37,289 shares and now owns 143,339 shares. Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Medtronic has $12200 highest and $100 lowest target. $116.13’s average target is 8.21% above currents $107.32 stock price. Medtronic had 15 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, June 25. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Wednesday, August 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 21. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $11100 target in Wednesday, August 21 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 21. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MDT in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Overweight” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of MDT in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Outperform” rating. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.