Avedro, Inc. (AVDR) EPS Estimated At $-0.52; AMER SPORTS CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES (AGPDF) Sellers Increased By 21.72% Their Shorts

AMER SPORTS CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AGPDF) had an increase of 21.72% in short interest. AGPDF’s SI was 173,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 21.72% from 142,700 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1737 days are for AMER SPORTS CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AGPDF)’s short sellers to cover AGPDF’s short positions. It closed at $42 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Avedro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) to report $-0.52 EPS on August, 8 after the close.After having $-1.00 EPS previously, Avedro, Inc.’s analysts see -48.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.78. About 36,254 shares traded. Avedro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Avedro had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Avedro, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical device company, develops and commercializes products to treat ophthalmic disorders and conditions, primarily associated with corneal weakness. The company has market cap of $321.33 million. The company's Avedro Corneal Remodeling platform comprises KXL and Mosaic systems, which deliver ultraviolet A or UVA light, and a suite of single-use riboflavin drug formulations. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Avedro Corneal Remodeling platform treats corneal ectatic disorders and corrects refractive conditions; and KXL system in combination with Photrexa drug formulations used for the treatment of progressive keratoconus and corneal ectasia following refractive surgery.

Amer Sports Corporation, a sporting goods company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, distributes, sells, and markets sports equipment, apparel, and footwear primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $5.13 billion. It operates through three divisions: Outdoor, Ball Sports, and Fitness. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers footwear, apparel and accessories, winter sports equipment, cycling components, sports instruments, racquet and team sports equipment, golf equipment, and fitness equipment.