Avedro Inc. (AVDR) and NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Contrasting side by side

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) and NuVasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avedro Inc. 17 11.18 N/A -2.08 0.00 NuVasive Inc. 59 2.89 N/A 0.93 71.46

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Avedro Inc. and NuVasive Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avedro Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NuVasive Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Avedro Inc. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.6. Meanwhile, NuVasive Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Avedro Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NuVasive Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Avedro Inc. and NuVasive Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avedro Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 NuVasive Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Avedro Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 6.34% and an $25 consensus target price. On the other hand, NuVasive Inc.’s potential upside is 6.02% and its consensus target price is $66. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Avedro Inc. is looking more favorable than NuVasive Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Avedro Inc. and NuVasive Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Avedro Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, NuVasive Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avedro Inc. -5.09% -8.88% 35.34% 0% 0% 50.2% NuVasive Inc. 11.33% 16.94% 9.9% 36.67% 16.39% 34.38%

For the past year Avedro Inc. was more bullish than NuVasive Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors NuVasive Inc. beats Avedro Inc.

NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including biologics used for spinal fusion process. The companyÂ’s principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, NVM5, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics. Its spine surgery product line offerings comprise products for the thoracolumbar and the cervical spine, which are primarily used to enable surgeons access to the spine and to perform restorative and fusion procedures in a minimally-disruptive fashion. Its biologics products include Osteocel Plus and Pro, a cellular bone matrix; Formagraft, a collagen-based synthetic bone substitute; AttraX, a synthetic bone graft material; and Propel DBM, a moldable demineralized bone matrix putty, which are used for spinal fusion or bone healing process. The companyÂ’s IOM services are used for onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. It also provides implants; and fixation products, including pedicle screws, rods, and plates. In addition, the company offers Integrated Global Alignment platform for assessing, preserving, and restoring spinal alignment; MAGEC-early onset scoliosis, a spinal bracing and distraction system; and PRECICE, a limb lengthening system. NuVasive, Inc. sells its products to hospitals, surgeons, and other customers through independent sales agents, directly-employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.