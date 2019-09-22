Avedro Inc. (AVDR) and Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) and Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avedro Inc. 18 13.00 N/A -2.08 0.00 Medigus Ltd. 2 15.45 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avedro Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Medigus Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Avedro Inc. and Medigus Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avedro Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Medigus Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Avedro Inc. has a consensus price target of $25, and a -6.61% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Avedro Inc. and Medigus Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.5% and 10.91%. About 0.4% of Avedro Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.04% of Medigus Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avedro Inc. -5.09% -8.88% 35.34% 0% 0% 50.2% Medigus Ltd. -4.38% 2.56% -15.49% -2.04% -26.15% -7.69%

For the past year Avedro Inc. has 50.2% stronger performance while Medigus Ltd. has -7.69% weaker performance.

Summary

Avedro Inc. beats Medigus Ltd. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets surgical endostaplers and direct vision systems for minimally invasive medical procedures in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers MUSE, an ultrasonic surgical endostapler system for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease; and miniaturized video cameras for use in various medical procedures, as well as specialized industrial applications. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.