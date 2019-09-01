Avedro Inc. (AVDR) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Medical Appliances & Equipment company, Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Avedro Inc. has 75.5% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 53.93% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.4% of Avedro Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.80% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Avedro Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avedro Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Avedro Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Avedro Inc. N/A 17 0.00 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Avedro Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avedro Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.77 3.25 2.78

$19 is the average price target of Avedro Inc., with a potential downside of -18.87%. The potential upside of the competitors is 87.50%. Avedro Inc.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Avedro Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avedro Inc. -5.09% -8.88% 35.34% 0% 0% 50.2% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year Avedro Inc. has stronger performance than Avedro Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Avedro Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 and a Quick Ratio of 9.1. Competitively, Avedro Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 4.65 and has 3.94 Quick Ratio. Avedro Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avedro Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Avedro Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Avedro Inc. beats Avedro Inc.’s rivals on 3 of the 4 factors.