Avedro Inc. (AVDR) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) is a company in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.5% of Avedro Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.93% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Avedro Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.80% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Avedro Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avedro Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Avedro Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Avedro Inc. N/A 16 0.00 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Avedro Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avedro Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.83 2.80 2.78

With average target price of $19, Avedro Inc. has a potential downside of -17.64%. The potential upside of the rivals is 71.89%. The equities research analysts’ view based on the results given earlier is that Avedro Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Avedro Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avedro Inc. -5.09% -8.88% 35.34% 0% 0% 50.2% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year Avedro Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avedro Inc. are 9.6 and 9.1. Competitively, Avedro Inc.’s rivals have 4.65 and 3.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. Avedro Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Avedro Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Avedro Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Avedro Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Avedro Inc.’s rivals.