Avedro Inc. (AVDR) and Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Comparison side by side

Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) and Electromed Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) have been rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avedro Inc. 15 10.55 N/A -1.47 0.00 Electromed Inc. 5 1.44 N/A 0.24 23.62

In table 1 we can see Avedro Inc. and Electromed Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avedro Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Electromed Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 7.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Avedro Inc. are 2.5 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Electromed Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Electromed Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Avedro Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Avedro Inc. and Electromed Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avedro Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Electromed Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Avedro Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, and a 3.63% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.3% of Avedro Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.8% of Electromed Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Avedro Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 9.2% are Electromed Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avedro Inc. 35.46% 46.74% 0% 0% 0% 44.83% Electromed Inc. 3.74% -1.77% -0.18% -15.78% 5.31% 9.04%

For the past year Avedro Inc. has stronger performance than Electromed Inc.

Summary

Electromed Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Avedro Inc.

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers working in intensive care units; and Aerobika, an oscillating positive expiratory pressure device. The company offers its products for patients with chronic lung issues, including bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular disease. Electromed, Inc. markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.