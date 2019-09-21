Avedro Inc. (AVDR) and CryoLife Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Comparison side by side

Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) and CryoLife Inc. (NYSE:CRY), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avedro Inc. 18 12.89 N/A -2.08 0.00 CryoLife Inc. 29 4.06 N/A 0.01 2401.67

Table 1 highlights Avedro Inc. and CryoLife Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avedro Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CryoLife Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Avedro Inc. are 9.6 and 9.1. Competitively, CryoLife Inc. has 4.9 and 3.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Avedro Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CryoLife Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Avedro Inc. and CryoLife Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avedro Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 CryoLife Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Avedro Inc.’s downside potential is -6.61% at a $25 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Avedro Inc. and CryoLife Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.5% and 72.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Avedro Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of CryoLife Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avedro Inc. -5.09% -8.88% 35.34% 0% 0% 50.2% CryoLife Inc. -6.43% -5.57% -6.55% 5.92% -0.45% 1.55%

For the past year Avedro Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CryoLife Inc.

Summary

Avedro Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors CryoLife Inc.

CryoLife, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes medical devices worldwide. It also processes and distributes implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers surgical sealants and hemostats, including BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; BioFoam Surgical Matrix, which is used as an adjunct in sealing abdominal parenchymal tissues, as well as an adjunct for hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries. The company also provides cardiac laser therapy products, which include laser console system and single-use, as well as fiber-optic hand-pieces for the treatment of coronary artery disease in patients with severe angina; and On-X heart valves for aortic and mitral indications. In addition, it distributes ProCol vascular bioprosthesis, a biological graft that provides vascular access for end-stage renal disease in hemodialysis patients; and PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities. Further, it distributes CryoValve SG pulmonary heart valves and CryoPatch SG pulmonary cardiac patch tissues that are processed using its proprietary SynerGraft technology; and vascular preservation services, such as CryoVein and CryoArtery tissues to treat various vascular reconstructions, such as peripheral bypass, hemodialysis access, and aortic infections. The company serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. CryoLife, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.