Avedro, Inc. (AVDR) Analysts See $-0.52 EPS; Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lowered Dover (DOV) Stake

Analysts expect Avedro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) to report $-0.52 EPS on August, 8.After having $-1.00 EPS previously, Avedro, Inc.’s analysts see -48.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $18.7. About 70,374 shares traded. Avedro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased Dover Corp (DOV) stake by 16.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 139,963 shares as Dover Corp (DOV)’s stock rose 6.79%. The Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc holds 700,758 shares with $65.73M value, down from 840,721 last quarter. Dover Corp now has $14.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $98.21. About 608,846 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Dover Corp. to ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – DOVER CORP. ENTERED PACT WITH GOLDMAN FOR $700M STK BUYBACK; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp to Receive One-Time Payment of $700M; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB-‘ Rtg To CHF-Dover, LLC 2018A&B Rev Bds; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.70-Adj EPS $4.85; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – EXCLUDING APERGY, CO SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 4% TO 5%, WHICH IS COMPRISED OF ORGANIC GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 18/04/2018 – Dover Board of Directors Approves Spinoff of Apergy; 08/05/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES DOVER TO ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy to Begin Trading Wednesday as Independent Company

Among 3 analysts covering Dover (NYSE:DOV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Dover had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of DOV in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $97 target in Friday, March 8 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased Flir Systems Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) stake by 28,994 shares to 707,925 valued at $33.68 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) stake by 181,085 shares and now owns 931,125 shares. Tfs Financial Corp (NASDAQ:TFSL) was raised too.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.26 million activity. Cabrera Ivonne M also sold $641,609 worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) shares. Kosinski Anthony K also sold $196,713 worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) on Wednesday, February 13. Spurgeon William also sold $1.14M worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) shares. Kloosterboer Jay L sold $1.08M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Inc accumulated 5,717 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 259,824 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Sun Life Fincl Inc has invested 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Riverhead Capital Lc reported 4,334 shares stake. Captrust Financial Advsrs accumulated 10,000 shares. Macquarie Ltd has 0% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 5,087 shares. Johnson Gru invested in 303 shares or 0% of the stock. American Research Mngmt reported 2.01% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Cambridge Research reported 17,243 shares stake. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Aperio Gru Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 110,788 shares. Dnb Asset As reported 29,537 shares. King Luther Cap Corporation reported 14,805 shares. Btim has 0.01% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

Among 2 analysts covering Avedro (NASDAQ:AVDR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Avedro had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Avedro, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical device company, develops and commercializes products to treat ophthalmic disorders and conditions, primarily associated with corneal weakness. The company has market cap of $319.96 million. The company's Avedro Corneal Remodeling platform comprises KXL and Mosaic systems, which deliver ultraviolet A or UVA light, and a suite of single-use riboflavin drug formulations. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Avedro Corneal Remodeling platform treats corneal ectatic disorders and corrects refractive conditions; and KXL system in combination with Photrexa drug formulations used for the treatment of progressive keratoconus and corneal ectasia following refractive surgery.

