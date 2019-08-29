Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA)’s Financial Results Comparing With TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

This is a contrast between Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avaya Holdings Corp. 14 0.54 N/A 1.54 7.81 TransUnion 71 6.31 N/A 1.61 51.45

Table 1 highlights Avaya Holdings Corp. and TransUnion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. TransUnion has higher revenue and earnings than Avaya Holdings Corp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Avaya Holdings Corp. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than TransUnion, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avaya Holdings Corp. 0.00% 8.8% 2.3% TransUnion 0.00% 16.6% 4.5%

Liquidity

Avaya Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, TransUnion which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. TransUnion is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Avaya Holdings Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Avaya Holdings Corp. and TransUnion can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avaya Holdings Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 TransUnion 0 1 2 2.67

Avaya Holdings Corp. has a consensus target price of $22, and a 56.81% upside potential. TransUnion on the other hand boasts of a $84.33 average target price and a 0.44% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Avaya Holdings Corp. is looking more favorable than TransUnion, analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders owned 1% of Avaya Holdings Corp. shares. Competitively, 0.5% are TransUnion’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avaya Holdings Corp. 7.89% 4.97% -35.75% -29.26% -41.27% -17.31% TransUnion 1.58% 12.64% 22.09% 39.38% 17.18% 45.76%

For the past year Avaya Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while TransUnion had bullish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors TransUnion beats Avaya Holdings Corp.

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California. On January 19, 2017, Avaya Holdings Corp. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. It is in joint administration with Avaya Inc.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decisioning capabilities; and online data, marketing, and decision services. Its services are used to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves customers in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. The International segment offers online data services, marketing services, credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves businesses and consumers in the United States, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, and India, as well as other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.