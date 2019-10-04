Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA)’s Financial Results Comparing With SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP)

This is a contrast between Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) and SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avaya Holdings Corp. 12 0.34 103.15M 1.54 7.81 SPAR Group Inc. 1 0.00 8.84M -0.05 0.00

Table 1 highlights Avaya Holdings Corp. and SPAR Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avaya Holdings Corp. 850,370,981.04% 8.8% 2.3% SPAR Group Inc. 827,250,608.27% -6.2% -1.5%

Liquidity

Avaya Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, SPAR Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Avaya Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SPAR Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Avaya Holdings Corp. and SPAR Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 6.1%. Avaya Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Insiders Competitively, held 57.4% of SPAR Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avaya Holdings Corp. 7.89% 4.97% -35.75% -29.26% -41.27% -17.31% SPAR Group Inc. 1.65% 7.63% 5.55% 26.58% -42.18% 36.55%

For the past year Avaya Holdings Corp. had bearish trend while SPAR Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Avaya Holdings Corp. beats SPAR Group Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California. On January 19, 2017, Avaya Holdings Corp. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. It is in joint administration with Avaya Inc.

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The companyÂ’s syndicated services include product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clientsÂ’ products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. Its dedicated services consist of syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the companyÂ’s project services comprise specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; drug, grocery, office supply, dollar, toy or specialty, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets, including discount and electronic stores, in-home and in-office, etc. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.