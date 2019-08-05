Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA)’s Financial Results Comparing With PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX)

Since Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) and PRGX Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avaya Holdings Corp. 15 0.44 N/A 1.54 7.81 PRGX Global Inc. 8 0.75 N/A 0.04 136.83

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Avaya Holdings Corp. and PRGX Global Inc. PRGX Global Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Avaya Holdings Corp. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Avaya Holdings Corp. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than PRGX Global Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avaya Holdings Corp. 0.00% 8.8% 2.3% PRGX Global Inc. 0.00% 4.6% 2.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Avaya Holdings Corp. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival PRGX Global Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. PRGX Global Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Avaya Holdings Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Avaya Holdings Corp. and PRGX Global Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avaya Holdings Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 PRGX Global Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$22 is Avaya Holdings Corp.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 93.66%. Competitively PRGX Global Inc. has a consensus target price of $13, with potential upside of 135.51%. Based on the results shown earlier, PRGX Global Inc. is looking more favorable than Avaya Holdings Corp., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Avaya Holdings Corp. and PRGX Global Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 76.5% respectively. 1% are Avaya Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 4.2% are PRGX Global Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avaya Holdings Corp. 7.89% 4.97% -35.75% -29.26% -41.27% -17.31% PRGX Global Inc. -15.26% -16.89% -28.9% -38.42% -37.67% -40.76%

For the past year Avaya Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than PRGX Global Inc.

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California. On January 19, 2017, Avaya Holdings Corp. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. It is in joint administration with Avaya Inc.

PRGX Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services Â– Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services. The companyÂ’s recovery audit services are based on the mining of clientsÂ’ purchasing related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers. It also offers adjacent recovery services comprising advisory, analytics, and supplier information management (SIM) services, as well as PRGX OPTIX suite of analytics tools. The company serves retailers, such as discount, department, specialty, grocery, and drug stores, as well as wholesalers; business enterprises, including manufacturers, financial services firms, pharmaceutical companies, and resource companies, such as oil and gas companies; and federal and state government agencies. PRGX Global, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.