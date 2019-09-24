Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

This is a contrast between Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) and Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avaya Holdings Corp. 14 0.41 N/A 1.54 7.81 Fiserv Inc. 93 12.05 N/A 2.47 42.68

Table 1 highlights Avaya Holdings Corp. and Fiserv Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Fiserv Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Avaya Holdings Corp. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Avaya Holdings Corp. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Avaya Holdings Corp. and Fiserv Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avaya Holdings Corp. 0.00% 8.8% 2.3% Fiserv Inc. 0.00% 46.6% 10.8%

Liquidity

Avaya Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Fiserv Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Avaya Holdings Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fiserv Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Avaya Holdings Corp. and Fiserv Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avaya Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Fiserv Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Competitively Fiserv Inc. has a consensus price target of $116.25, with potential upside of 10.67%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Avaya Holdings Corp. and Fiserv Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 91.12% respectively. 1% are Avaya Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Fiserv Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avaya Holdings Corp. 7.89% 4.97% -35.75% -29.26% -41.27% -17.31% Fiserv Inc. 11.96% 13.97% 22.69% 24.53% 41.59% 43.46%

For the past year Avaya Holdings Corp. has -17.31% weaker performance while Fiserv Inc. has 43.46% stronger performance.

Summary

Fiserv Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Avaya Holdings Corp.

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California. On January 19, 2017, Avaya Holdings Corp. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. It is in joint administration with Avaya Inc.

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The companyÂ’s Payments and Industry Products segment provides debit and credit card processing and services; electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; person-to-person payment services; and other electronic payments software and services. This segment also offers card and print personalization services; investment account processing services for separately managed accounts; and fraud and risk management products and services. Its Financial Institution Services segment provides account processing services, item processing and source capture services, loan origination and servicing products, cash management and consulting services, and other products and services that support various types of financial transactions. This segment also offers a range of services, such as customization, business process outsourcing, education, consulting, and implementation services; and ACH, treasury management, source capture optimization, and enterprise cash and content management solutions, as well as case management and resolution services to the financial services industry. The company also provides document and payment card production and distribution, check processing and imaging, source capture systems, and lending and risk management products and services. Fiserv, Inc. serves banks, thrifts, credit unions, investment management firms, leasing and finance companies, retailers, merchants, mutual savings banks, and building societies. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.