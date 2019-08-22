Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Since Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) and Cass Information Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avaya Holdings Corp. 14 0.54 N/A 1.54 7.81 Cass Information Systems Inc. 48 4.61 N/A 2.04 24.99

Table 1 highlights Avaya Holdings Corp. and Cass Information Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cass Information Systems Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Avaya Holdings Corp. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Avaya Holdings Corp. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Avaya Holdings Corp. and Cass Information Systems Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avaya Holdings Corp. 0.00% 8.8% 2.3% Cass Information Systems Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 1.8%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Avaya Holdings Corp. and Cass Information Systems Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Avaya Holdings Corp. 0 0 1 3.00 Cass Information Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Avaya Holdings Corp.’s upside potential currently stands at 56.25% and an $22 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Avaya Holdings Corp. and Cass Information Systems Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 55.4%. 1% are Avaya Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 2% are Cass Information Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Avaya Holdings Corp. 7.89% 4.97% -35.75% -29.26% -41.27% -17.31% Cass Information Systems Inc. 3.86% 7.02% 4.58% -0.47% -8.87% -3.8%

For the past year Avaya Holdings Corp. was more bearish than Cass Information Systems Inc.

Summary

Cass Information Systems Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Avaya Holdings Corp.

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California. On January 19, 2017, Avaya Holdings Corp. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. It is in joint administration with Avaya Inc.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The companyÂ’s services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. It also processes and pays energy invoices, including electricity, gas, waste, and other facility related expenses; and provides telecommunications expense management solutions comprising bill processing, audit, and payment services for telephone, data line, wireless, and communication equipment expenses. In addition, the company, through its banking subsidiary, Cass Commercial Bank, provides a range of commercial banking services, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial and commercial real estate loans; and other cash management services to privately owned businesses, and churches and church-related ministries. It operates through its banking facility near downtown St. Louis, Missouri; operating branch in the Bridgeton, Missouri; and additional leased facilities in Fenton, Missouri, Santa Ana, California, and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Cass Commercial Corporation and changed its name to Cass Information Systems, Inc. in January 2001. Cass Information Systems, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.