Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) Touches $10.38 Low on Sep, 22; Intest (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Shorts Lowered By 11.36%

Intest Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) had a decrease of 11.36% in short interest. INTT’s SI was 24,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 11.36% from 27,300 shares previously. With 39,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Intest Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)’s short sellers to cover INTT’s short positions. The SI to Intest Corporation’s float is 0.27%. The stock increased 4.74% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $4.64. About 32,098 shares traded or 11.44% up from the average. inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) has declined 37.95% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.95% the S&P500. Some Historical INTT News: 08/03/2018 – InTEST 4Q Adj EPS 31c; 16/05/2018 – inTEST to Participate in Investor Conferences; 08/03/2018 inTEST 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 08/03/2018 – InTEST Sees 1Q Rev $18M-$19M; 22/05/2018 – inTEST Announces Expansion of Ambrell Corporation to New Rochester, NY Location; 08/03/2018 – INTEST CORP QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS $21.8 MLN VS $11.6 MLN; 08/03/2018 – INTEST CORP QTRLY NET REV $19.4 MLN VS $10.3 MLN; 03/05/2018 – InTEST Sees 2Q EPS 20c-EPS 24c; 03/05/2018 – InTEST Sees 2Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 26c; 08/03/2018 – inTEST 4Q Rev $19.4M

The stock of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) reached all time low today, Sep, 22 and still has $9.96 target or 4.00% below today’s $10.38 share price. This indicates more downside for the $1.15B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $9.96 PT is reached, the company will be worth $46.08 million less. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 1.94M shares traded or 3.40% up from the average. Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) has declined 41.27% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVYA News: 28/03/2018 – Avaya Cloud Drives Unified Communications and Collaboration Worldwide for Global Automotive lnteriors Supplier; 27/03/2018 – TARA DUNNING RETURNS TO AVAYA IN NEW ROLE OF CHIEF REV. OFFICER; 20/03/2018 – Avaya Launches Cloud Master Agent Program; 01/05/2018 – Discovery Education Selects Talkdesk Contact Center Platform to Replace Avaya System; 10/05/2018 – Avaya Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Avaya CEO Pledges Company Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion; 10/05/2018 – Avaya Holdings Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 89c-EPS 97c; 29/05/2018 – Avaya Holdings Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Florius Delivers an Outstanding, Online, Omnichannel Customer Experience With Help From Avaya and Dimension Data; 25/04/2018 – Ron Griggs Joins Avaya as Vice Pres for System Integrator Relations

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding firm which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. The firm was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Analysts await Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 17.02% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.94 per share. AVYA’s profit will be $86.57M for 3.33 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Avaya Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 225.00% EPS growth.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $52,637 activity. 2,300 inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) shares with value of $9,932 were bought by PELRIN JAMES.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 8 investors sold inTEST Corporation shares while 9 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 5.32 million shares or 1.47% more from 5.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Llc owns 400 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership reported 13,760 shares. Hightower Ltd accumulated 0% or 61,618 shares. 39,775 are held by Geode Cap Mgmt Lc. Globeflex Capital L P has 47,006 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Next stated it has 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Inc has invested 0.05% in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 91,960 are owned by Acadian Asset Management Ltd Com. Kennedy reported 0.02% in inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT). California Employees Retirement holds 0% or 31,576 shares. 973 were accumulated by Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc). Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 200,657 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Trust has 27,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

