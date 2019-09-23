Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) Reaches $10.61 After 3.00% Up Move; Spitfire Capital Has Raised Lear (LEA) Holding By $417,000

Spitfire Capital Llc increased Lear Corp (LEA) stake by 9.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Spitfire Capital Llc acquired 3,000 shares as Lear Corp (LEA)’s stock declined 11.06%. The Spitfire Capital Llc holds 35,127 shares with $4.89 million value, up from 32,127 last quarter. Lear Corp now has $7.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 233,238 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 21/03/2018 – Lear Corporation Expands Seating Structures Plant in Valença, Portugal; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL

The stock of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.22% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. About 904,620 shares traded. Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) has declined 41.27% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVYA News: 12/03/2018 – Avaya and Post-Quantum to Team on Identity-as-a-Service; 31/05/2018 – Avaya Redoubles Commitment to Leading the Industry’s Digital Transformation With Strategic Moves Accelerating Innovation; 14/05/2018 – Benefit Street Partners Buys New 3% Position in Avaya Holdings; 09/04/2018 – Eletropaulo Migrates Customer Service to Avaya Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Avaya Holdings: Tara Dunning Returns to Company in New Role of Chief Rev Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Avaya Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVYA); 28/03/2018 – Avaya Cloud Drives Unified Communications and Collaboration Worldwide for Global Automotive lnteriors Supplier; 22/03/2018 – Avaya Cloud Technology Ensures Seamless Communication During College Basketball’s Biggest Event; 21/03/2018 – Alorica Enlists Avaya Cloud for Global Contact Center Operations; 02/04/2018 – Avaya Edge Channel Program Delivers, Evolves and Expands Partner OpportunitiesThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $1.18B company. It was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $10.93 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AVYA worth $35.34 million more.

Spitfire Capital Llc decreased Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC) stake by 49,448 shares to 948,966 valued at $18.69 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Us Foods Hldg Corp stake by 29,900 shares and now owns 173,500 shares. Columbus Mckinnon Corp N Y (NASDAQ:CMCO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold LEA shares while 152 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 52.27 million shares or 1.74% less from 53.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura invested in 0% or 7 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Com reported 8,600 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has 52,686 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bowling Portfolio Management Limited Liability reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Riverpark Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Covington Capital Mgmt reported 32 shares stake. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Dearborn Prtnrs Limited has 0.04% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 4,220 shares. Natixis owns 85,300 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 3,575 shares. Loews has 0% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Moreover, Oakbrook Invests Lc has 0.02% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA).

More notable recent Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Global Slowdown To Hurt Lear Corporationâ€™s Top Line – Forbes” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Seeing Limited Catalysts Ahead, UBS Powers Down Lear – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Lear Captures Four JD Power Seat Quality Awards – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should We Expect From Lear Corporation’s (NYSE:LEA) Earnings Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Lear (NYSE:LEA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Lear has $190 highest and $13500 lowest target. $150.38’s average target is 25.97% above currents $119.38 stock price. Lear had 17 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of LEA in report on Wednesday, August 14 with “Overweight” rating. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, July 17 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Longbow. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Citigroup. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, July 12. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by UBS. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $13500 target in Thursday, September 12 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of LEA in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 17.02% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.94 per share. AVYA’s profit will be $86.60 million for 3.40 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Avaya Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 225.00% EPS growth.