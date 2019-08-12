Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) Reaches $10.50 After 6.00% Down Move; Priority Technology Holdings (PRTH) Sellers Increased By 180.35% Their Shorts

The stock of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.83% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 420,152 shares traded. Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) has declined 41.27% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVYA News: 24/05/2018 – Avaya Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 31; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Avaya Holdings; 17/04/2018 – Florius Delivers an Outstanding, Online, Omnichannel Customer Experience With Help From Avaya and Dimension Data; 15/03/2018 – InGenius Support for Avaya IP Office Receives “Avaya Compliant” rating; 18/04/2018 – Pro Football’s Draft Event Powered by Avaya’s Unified Communications; 22/03/2018 – Avaya Cloud Technology Ensures Seamless Communication During College Basketball’s Biggest Event; 30/05/2018 – Avaya Taps Industry Veteran Dino Di Palma for New Role as Pres, Strategic Partners & Global Accounts; 09/04/2018 – OTC Markets: Eletropaulo Migrates Customer Service to Avaya CloudPress Release | 04/09/2018; 25/05/2018 – Avaya Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for Jun. 1; 23/03/2018 – Gary Levy, Avaya Vice President, Americas Channels Recognized as 2018 CRN™ Channel ChiefThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $1.16 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $9.87 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AVYA worth $69.84M less.

Priority Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PRTH) had an increase of 180.35% in short interest. PRTH’s SI was 97,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 180.35% from 34,600 shares previously. With 21,100 avg volume, 5 days are for Priority Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PRTH)’s short sellers to cover PRTH’s short positions. The SI to Priority Technology Holdings Inc’s float is 1.7%. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.68. About 19,985 shares traded. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) has declined 26.72% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.72% the S&P500.

